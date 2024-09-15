Farmington Players Opens The Season With The Murder-Mystery Comedy THE BEST LAID PLANS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for secrets, spies and lies on stage in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Farmington Players Barn will open its 71st season by presenting the murder-mystery comedy The Best Laid Plans by Fred Carmichael.

“It's as if Agatha Christie and Monty Python collaborated on this over- the-top farce,” says director Laurie Smalis of Southfield.

The story focuses on Ada Westbrook, an elderly Ian Fleming (James Bond) type author who gets the call to act as a liason between our government and enemy powers. Suddenly a spy dies in Ada's Caribbean vacation home, while in possession of coveted secret plans that every government is after. When the body's twin brother arrives, the stakes grow more intense. Who's dead? Who's alive? And who is the “Mr. Big” behind it all.

Smalis of Southfield is thrilled to direct her talented and hilarious cast: “They will give the audience an evening of side-splitting laughter with their talented interpretations of everything from an aging mystery writer and her secretary to a bumbling couple of Russian spies and a body that keeps turning up where you'd least expect it,” says Smalis

The play opens Friday September 20 and and runs through Saturday October 5th in Farmington Hills. Tickets are now available online at www.farmingtonplayers.org or by calling the box office at 248-553-2955.

SHOW DATES AND TIMES

Friday September 20 -8pm

Saturday September 21 -8pm

Sunday September 22 -2pm

Friday September 27 -8pm

Saturday September 28 -8pm

Sunday September 29 -2pm

Thursday October 3 -8pm

Friday October 4 -8pm

Saturday October 5 -8pm

TICKETS

Tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for seniors and students.

Reserved seats are available at both www.farmingtonplayers.org and the box office at 248-553-2955. You can also send an email to boxoffice@farmingtonplayers.org

The Best Laid Plansis sponsored by Mall Malisow & Cooney, P.C.

LOCATION

The Farmington Players Barn Theater is located at 32332 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills Michigan 48334. It's the big white barn on the north side of 12 mile between Orchard Lake and Farmington Rd.

ABOUT THE FARMINGTON PLAYERS:

You can find the Farmington Players at www.farmingtonplayers.org and also on Facebook (The Farmington Players Barn Theater). The Barn began as an offshoot of the American Association of University Women. The first production, The Torchbearers, was performed at a local church. After performing in various city and educational locations, the Farmington Players moved into an old dairy barn located on the site of their present facility on West Twelve Mile Road.

Initially, productions were staged downstairs on a dirt floor. Over the years, improvements to the original Barn transformed it into a more finished space, with the theater itself eventually moving upstairs into a traditional and finished setting.

Since 1953, the Farmington Players have staged more than 200 different musicals, dramas, mysteries and comedies, all as a community theater with 100% volunteer membership.

We at the Farmington Players continue to invest in the Barn to enhance our patrons' theatrical experience and focus on bringing high quality theatrical productions to this community in a space that is both comfortable and welcoming to our patrons and membership. Over the last decade we invested in improved rigging, lighting and sound systems, a new stage floor complete with hydraulics for a trap door, and improved our lobby restrooms. In 2016, we received a matching grant which facilitated a new digital sign to advertise our upcoming events and opportunities. During the lockdown we completely refreshed our lobby with fresh paint, improved lighting and enhanced fan ventilation. Finally, we put up new show pictures for your enjoyment along with updating our green room.

PHOTO CREDIT: Paul Manoian Photography

