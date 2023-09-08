Farmers Alley Theatre Kicks Off Its 2023-2024 Season With The Michigan Premiere Of The Localized Version Of The Beloved Musical WORKING

Continuing a year of critically acclaimed performances and extended runs (Becoming Dr. Ruth, Chicken & Biscuits, and this summer's smash hit RENT), Farmers Alley Theatre is proud to bring the very first localized production of Working, the Musical to Michigan audiences.

Behind every job there's a story to tell, even right here in Kalamazoo! We are honored to present a new, visionary version of the beloved musical Working. Painting a vivid portrait of the men and women that the world so often takes for granted, this classic musical was nominated for six Tony Awards during its original Broadway run. Now updated for the modern age, it features new songs by Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as favorites by Stephen Schwartz, Craig Carnelia, and James Taylor.

Working is enhanced with stories from workers right here in Kalamazoo! Hear the experience of ten members of our community including local builder Ben Bierlein, Kalamazoo Central Principal Valerie Boggan, OutFront Kalamazoo Director of Programs Michael Cleggs, Michigan News Agency owner Dean Hauck, Bronson Methodist Hospital nurse Eva Heldt, and more. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience you can only see at the intimate Farmers Alley Theatre.

Our production stars an amazing ensemble of performers including Equity professional actors Altamiece Carolyn Cooper, Curt Denham, Aviva Pressman, and Michael De Souza. Rounding out this talented cast is Shannon Huneryager and returning Farmers Alley Favorites Atis Kleinbergs (Bright Star) and Marcus Jordan (A Grand Night for Singing).

This Michigan premiere production is directed by Kathy Mulay, who has helmed numerous productions throughout Southwest Michigan throughout her career. Kathy's credits at Farmers Alley Theatre include Cabaret, The Bridges of Madison County, Bright Star, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, and last spring's acclaimed Becoming Dr. Ruth.

Kathy says, “The strength of this show is in the light it shines on core truths that transcend specific professions. People's relationships to their work reveal key aspects of their humanity, regardless of the trappings of the job itself. With the addition of monologues and video footage of real workers in our community, our production of Working is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Farmers Alley Theatre's Executive Director Robert Weiner adds, “Working has always been one of my favorite hidden gems of the musical theatre world. This new, localized version featuring the stories of Kalamazoo workers and the songs of all these legends of Broadway, is the perfect love letter to our community. Audiences are going to be talking about this show and what it means to them for a long time after the curtain call.”

This inspirational musical is based off of Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do, the best-selling 1974 nonfiction book by oral historian and radio broadcaster Studs Terkel, which also inspired Barack Obama's new Netflix series about the American worker. Adapted by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and Nina Faso, the musical features songs by Lin Manuel-Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights), James Taylor, Mary Rodgers and more. Working is licensed by Music Theatre International.

Working, The Musical runs for three weekends from September 22 through October 8. Tickets are $44/$48. $10 rush tickets are offered for all performances starting 1 hour prior to curtain (subject to availability, must be present at the box office). Student ticket pricing is $15 for all shows. Preview performance tickets on 9/21 are $25. Tickets are available for purchase at www.farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at (269) 343-2727.

Working is generously supported by Morrison Jewelers, OnStaffUSA, the W.E. Upjohn Institute, Mercer Advisors, Williams Capital Management of Raymond James, and by our season sponsors, First National Bank of Michigan and the Tyler Little Family Foundation.

Farmers Alley Theatre is Michigan's premier professional arts organization, known for producing exciting and innovative work of the highest professional quality. Celebrated for its eclectic programming of both contemporary and classic productions, the theatre is the recipient of 29 Wilde Awards – Michigan's equivalent of The Tony Awards for professional theatre in the state.

Farmers Alley Theatre is passionately dedicated to its mission to create the highest caliber professional productions that entertain while inspiring, educating, and communicating with audiences to reflect on the diverse human experience.