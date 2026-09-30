FALL SHORTS & SWEETS to Feature Six New 10-Minute Plays
The free event will feature new works by Jennifer Ward, Laura Bradshaw Tucker, Kris Kelly, Steve Sussman, John Kosik, and Jeff Shuster at Birmingham Village Players.
An evening of free Original Theatre will be performed by Birmingham Village Players and Playwrights @ Work (P@W) as part of 'Fall Shorts & Sweets' on Saturday, October 10th at 7:30pm.
Six new 10-minute plays written by the P@W authors will make their debut. Three of the plays take a serious look at relationships between a mother/daughter, a father/son, and a husband/wife. The others introduce you to three very unlikely friendships.
In Venmo Man, written and directed by Jennifer Ward, Molly runs a niche business with an unusual financial arrangement - one of her clients, Venmo Man, accepts payments on her behalf in exchange for a nominal fee. When her customers all chip in for her birthday, secrets are revealed and wisdom is imparted as only Miss Molly can.
A difficult conversation between a husband and wife turns into something deeper in By Your Side written by Laura Bradshaw Tucker and directed by Diane D'Agostino.
After a drink, two work friends discover their relationship is heading into uncharted territory in Wing Mom written by Kris Kelly and directed by Diane D'Agostino.
David, a grad student, comes home and learns the value of community and caring for others in Heart of Gold written and directed by Steve Sussman.
Secrets and Lies by John Kosik explores the challenging relationship between a guilt-filled daughter and her mother with bipolar disorder. Sharron Nelson is the director.
In It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas written and directed by Jeff Shuster, a young nurse's aide locks horns with an ill-tempered older man who is convalescing in a rehab center.
The productions are staged readings using minimal sets, costumes, and props. The actors will be performing with scripts in hand. Ater each play, the audience is invited to share their thoughts and constructive criticism to help the authors improve their plays. At the end of the evening, everyone is invited to enjoy a 'sweets' dessert buffet afterglow and meet-and-greet with the actors and playwrights.
Get ready for light-hearted laughs and thought-provoking moments that will make an unforgettable evening of original, entertaining, compelling...and free...theatre on Saturday, October 10th at 7:30pm at Birmingham Village Players. There is no charge for tickets, doors open at 7:00pm and the seating is open. This is always a fun and well-attended event.
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