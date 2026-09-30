FALL SHORTS & SWEETS to Feature Six New 10-Minute Plays

NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

An evening of free Original Theatre will be performed by Birmingham Village Players and Playwrights @ Work (P@W) as part of 'Fall Shorts & Sweets' on Saturday, October 10th at 7:30pm.

Six new 10-minute plays written by the P@W authors will make their debut. Three of the plays take a serious look at relationships between a mother/daughter, a father/son, and a husband/wife. The others introduce you to three very unlikely friendships.

In Venmo Man, written and directed by Jennifer Ward, Molly runs a niche business with an unusual financial arrangement - one of her clients, Venmo Man, accepts payments on her behalf in exchange for a nominal fee. When her customers all chip in for her birthday, secrets are revealed and wisdom is imparted as only Miss Molly can.

A difficult conversation between a husband and wife turns into something deeper in By Your Side written by Laura Bradshaw Tucker and directed by Diane D'Agostino.

After a drink, two work friends discover their relationship is heading into uncharted territory in Wing Mom written by Kris Kelly and directed by Diane D'Agostino.

David, a grad student, comes home and learns the value of community and caring for others in Heart of Gold written and directed by Steve Sussman.

Secrets and Lies by John Kosik explores the challenging relationship between a guilt-filled daughter and her mother with bipolar disorder. Sharron Nelson is the director.

In It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas written and directed by Jeff Shuster, a young nurse's aide locks horns with an ill-tempered older man who is convalescing in a rehab center.

The productions are staged readings using minimal sets, costumes, and props. The actors will be performing with scripts in hand. Ater each play, the audience is invited to share their thoughts and constructive criticism to help the authors improve their plays. At the end of the evening, everyone is invited to enjoy a 'sweets' dessert buffet afterglow and meet-and-greet with the actors and playwrights.

Get ready for light-hearted laughs and thought-provoking moments that will make an unforgettable evening of original, entertaining, compelling...and free...theatre on Saturday, October 10th at 7:30pm at Birmingham Village Players. There is no charge for tickets, doors open at 7:00pm and the seating is open. This is always a fun and well-attended event.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 13 Hrs 47 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Michigan Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming