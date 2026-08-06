ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, AMADEUS, OKLAHOMA! & More Set for Birmingham Village Players' 104th Season

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Birmingham Village Players has announced the lineup for its 104th season, featuring an exciting mix of beloved classics, contemporary favorites, and award-winning productions. Opening September 18 with the Tony Award-winning musical Once On This Island, the season offers five productions that promise to entertain, inspire, and engage audiences throughout the year.

"This season reflects the incredible diversity of our theater community," said Birmingham Village Players Board President Kevin Fitzhenry. "From musicals and comedies to powerful dramas, we've assembled a lineup that offers something for everyone. Whether you're a longtime patron, discovering Village Players for the first time, or an actor looking for opportunities across a wide range of ages and experience levels, this season showcases the depth and variety of community theater at its best."

The 104th Season Lineup:

● September 18 - October 4, 2026: Once On This Island

● November 6 - 22, 2026: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]

● January 15 - 31, 2027: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

● March 5 - 21, 2027: Amadeus

● April 30 - May 16, 2027: Oklahoma!

The BVP season begins September 18 - October 4, with Once On This Island, a delightful musical based on the 1985 novel My Love, My Love about a peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy and makes a deal with the gods to save his life. This is a story of how love is stronger than death and prejudice, featuring a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. Once On This Island is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (www.mtishows.com).

Next, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again] steps onto the stage November 6-22. The show presents Shakespeare's works through irreverent, fast-paced, comedic parodies of all the Bard's plays. In this 95-minute production, a small troupe of actors hilariously summarize the iconic comedies and tragedies that have inspired playwrights for generations. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again] was written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, and is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing Inc., NYC (www.broadwayplaypublishing.com).

The new year begins with The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, running January 15-31. The Tony Award-winning musical explores the themes of self-acceptance and the awkwardness of growing up through audience participation and a memorable cast of quirky middle schoolers. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee features music and lyrics by William Finn and was written by Rachel Sheinkin. Rated PG-13 for mild sexual content. This show is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (www.mtishows.com).

Wolfgang Amadaus Mozart's notorious rivalry with Antonio Salieri will be on full display in the Tony-Award winning play Amadeus, showing March 5-21. This fictional retelling follows the lives of the two composers in 18th century Vienna and was adapted to an Oscar-Award winning film in 1984. Amadeus was written by Peter Shaffer in 1979 and is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. (www.concordtheatricals.com).

BVP's 104th season ends with the Pulitzer Prize-winning classic Oklahoma!, running April 30 - May 16. This enduring show was the first musical written by the duo of Rodgers and Hammerstein and features timeless songs such as 'Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin',' 'People Will Say We're in Love,' and the title song 'Oklahoma!'. Oklahoma! is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. (www.concordtheatricals.com).

Individual and Flex Package tickets for all shows are available by contacting the box office at 248-644-2075 or visiting the ticket page on the website, www.birminghamvillageplayers.com. Flex Packages are available in three sizes (five, ten or 20 tickets) that allow you to use them at your discretion throughout the season. You can book one ticket for each show or all tickets on one show.

About The Village Players:

The Village Players of Birmingham, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit community theater, presents high-quality dramatic, comedic, and musical productions. Everyone is invited to participate on stage, backstage, or as an audience member in the theater's main stage, youth theater, and Playwrights@Work productions and programs. The Village Players have been entertaining the community from its location at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham since 1926.

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