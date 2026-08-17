ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to Open at Birmingham Village Players

NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Once On This Island, the first production of Birmingham Village Players (BVP) 104th season, is the story of a peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy and makes a deal with the gods to save his life. The musical is loosely based on the Hans Christian Anderson fable 'The Little Mermaid' and uses the culture, folklore, music, myth and the storytelling traditions of the Caribbean to tell the tale. It runs September 18 - October 4. The production is directed by Daniel Valentine.

"The role of Ti Moune is double-cast because the two women were both so good it was impossible to choose," said Valentine. Valencia Morgan of Southfield and Shayna Duncan of Dearborn share the role. Morgan was last seen on the BVP stage as Princess Winnefred in Once Upon a Mattress in January. This is Duncan's first time with Village Players.

The story begins with a young girl, frightened by a storm. She is comforted by the Village Storytellers as they share the story of Ti Moune. The girls who play Little Ti Moune are also double cast and will be performed by Logan Squirewell from Southfield and Zoey Bolden of Commerce Township.

The tale is told on stage by the Storytellers: Cherished Kirkland of Troy; Daelin Whitfield from Dearborn Heights who is also double-cast as Papa Ge; Jair Alexander of Dearborn; Kennidee Barnes from Rochester Hills; Natalie Craig of Detroit; Plum Slee from Waterford Township; and Eric Brown of Macomb. Brown was last seen on the BVP stage two years ago as Gator in Memphis.

At the center of the story are the scene-stealing Gods: Asaka, Mother of the Earth, played by Melanie Jones of West Bloomfield; Agwe, God of Water, played by Kodie Chandler of Southfield; Papa Ge, Sly Demon of Death, played by Odera Office from Detroit; and Erzulie, Beautiful Goddess of Love, brought to life by Stacey Barrett of Highland Park. Barrett was last seen on the BVP stage as Felicia in Memphis,

Agwe creates a storm that ravages the island. The gods choose to save a young orphan by placing her safely in a tree. She is later adopted by Mama Euralie played by Nicole Tindall of Detroit and TonTon Julian who is brought to life by Branden Omoregie of Farmington Hills.

Years later the grown up Ti Moune falls in love with Daniel, a rich young man from the other side of the island who is played by Kalen Rogers of Rochester. Daniel's disapproving father, Armand, is portrayed by Kevin Little Jr. of Southfield. Jennifer Dewey from Detroit plays Daniel's high society fiance, Andrea. The Tony Award-winning musical Once On This Island features a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty.

Don't Miss a Michigan News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming