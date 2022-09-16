Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT is Now Playing at Barn Theatre School

Performances run through September 18.

Sep. 16, 2022  

On September 15 at 8:00 pm, the Barn Theatre School opens the Sooper Yooper Blockbuster ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT by Jeff Daniels.

This laugh riot comedy follows the Soady clan as they reunite for the opening day of deer season at the family's Upper Peninsula camp. Thirty-five-year-old Reuben Soady brings with him the shameful reputation of being the oldest Soady in the history of Soady's never to bag a buck. Reuben is "buckless" and the laughingstock of the folks in Escanaba. In a hunting story to beat all hunting stories, ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT spins a hilarious tale of humor, horror and heart as Rueben goes to any and all lengths to remove himself from the wrong end of the family record book.

The cast features Barn favorites Charlie King as Albert Soady, Eric Parker as alien-abductee Jimmer Negamanee, Patrick Hunter as Reuben Soady, and Luke Ragotzy as Remnar Soady. Featured in the cast is first year apprentice Andrew Troskey as Ranger Tom T. Treado and joining the company for this hilarious comedy is Meagan Irmen as Wolf Moon Dance Soady.

The technical director is Brett Burradell, original scenic designer is Richard Haptonstall, scenic artist is Steven Lee Burright. The lighting is designed by Eric Morris with costumes designed by Nettie Fisher and sound by Jake Ragotzy.

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT plays JUST ONE LONG WEEKEND September 15 through 18. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 PM; Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 PM. AND Due to popular demand - ADDED PERFORMANCE Sunday 2:00 PM!!

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show - and have a drink at Miss Penelope's Saloon ~ Bring your drinks in to the theatre! Make your reservations online for our cabaret-style Bar Show after each main stage performance. No need to wait in line before the show! NEW THIS SEASON Back 40 Pizza is open!! Our fabulous pizza and other menu items can be ordered at the Rehearsal Shed or before the show ~ Call 269-731-4895 to make your dinner reservation. See the Stars of Tomorrow today! For tickets and information call 269-731-4121 or head to barntheatreschool.org


