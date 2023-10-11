Detroit Repertory Theatre Announces TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG by Suzan-Lori Parks is the winner of the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

The Detroit Repertory Theatre kicks off their 67th season with the Pulitzer Prize winning show TOPDOG/UNDERDOG by Suzan-Lori Parks. The production opens Friday, October 27, 2023, and runs until December 17, 2023. Showtimes are Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 3PM and 8PM, and Sundays at 2PM.

 

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG follows the dark relationship of brothers Lincoln and Booth. Their names chosen by their father as his idea of a joke. Booth dreams of hitting the big time as a Three-Card Monte hustler, a preoccupation in which Lincoln once excelled. Meanwhile, Lincoln works at an arcade as a whiteface Abraham Lincoln impersonator. Together, they struggle with work, women, and abandonment, while dreaming of a better life.

 

Suzan-Lori Parks is the first African-American woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. Other awards include MacArthur Genius Grant and Gish Prize. Theatre: Topdog/Underdog (Pulitzer), Porgy and Bess (Tony Award), 365 Days/365 Plays, Father Comes Home from the Wars (Part 1, 2 & 3), f-ing A, Plays for the First Hundred Days, The Book of Grace, The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World aka the Negro Book Of The Dead, Venus, Unchain My Heart: The Ray Charles Musical, The America Play, Watch Me Work, In the Blood. Upcoming: Plays for the Plague Year. Film: The United States vs Billie Holiday, Girl 6. TV: “Genius Aretha” (Creator/Writer/Showrunner). Novel: Getting Mother's Body. Parks writes songs and fronts her band Sula & The Noise. She is a former writing student of James Baldwin.

﻿Will Bryson and Will Street appear in this production as Lincoln and Booth, respectively. The show is directed by Yolanda Jack, who makes her directorial debut, but is a veteran actor and stage manager. Jack is supported by Harold Jurkiewicz as Stage Manager, Harry Wetzel and Erin Wakeland as Set Designers, Sandra Landfair Glover as Costumier, Dan Morency as Lighting Designer, and Krista Pennington as Sound Designer.

 

Tickets to TOPDOG/UNDERDOG can be purchased online at www.detroitreptheatre.com or by calling the box office at 313-868-1347. General admission tickets are $30, advance tickets are $25, and the Detroit Rep offers numerous options for ticket subscriptions and group discounts.

 

The Theatre's kitchen and thirty-foot cocktail bar open one hour before each performance for theatregoers to enjoy.

 

The production kicks off with an Opening Night Champagne Celebration on Friday, October 27th at 8PM.

 

Visit www.detroitreptheatre.com for more information about Michigan's longest-running, nonprofit, union theatre and the other productions coming up in Season 67.

 




