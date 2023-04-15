Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Detroit Rep Theatre to Present the Michigan Professional Premiere of SWEAT Beginning Next Month

Sweat opens on May 5th at 8:30 P.M. with a champagne reception.

Apr. 15, 2023  

Detroit Rep Theatre to Present the Michigan Professional Premiere of SWEAT Beginning Next Month

Detroit Repertory Theatre's 66th is closing out their season with the Michigan professional premier of the Pulitzer Prize-winning show Sweat by multi-ward winning playwright Lynn Nottage. Sweat opens on May 5th at 8:30 P.M. with a champagne reception and the show closes Sunday, June 25th at 2:00 P.M.

Sweat takes place in the historically union town of Reading, Pennsylvania where factory workers face the consequences of the NAFTA agreement which outsourced a great deal of manufacturing jobs in the U.S. Reading is but a microcosm of the larger issues at hand, as we can see the consequences of this legislation in towns like Flint, Hamtramck and Detroit. Nottage masterfully tackles issues of identity, financial independence and strained relationships.

Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Ruined has received an Obie, the Lucille Lortel Award, New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Play (Manhattan Theatre Club, Goodman Theatre). Other plays include Intimate Apparel (New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play; Roundabout Theatre, CENTERSTAGE, South Coast Repertory); Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine (Obie Award; Playwrights Horizons, London's Tricycle Theatre); Nottage is the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2007 MacArthur Foundation "Genius Grant." She is a member of The Dramatists Guild, an alumna of New Dramatists and a graduate of Brown University and the Yale School of Drama, where she is a visiting lecturer.

Sweat is a Detroit Rep homecoming across the board. Director Jeff Nahan is making his Detroit Repertory Theatre directorial debut after being involved with this theatre for over 50 years. Hailing from West Philly, Jeff Nahan came to Detroit in 1971. That decision kicked off a prolific career of over 100 plays directed. Nahan is a proud member of Actor's Equity, SAG/AFTRA and SSDC.

Calling the cues will be veteran theatre artist and Stage Manager Harold Jurkiewicz. The cast includes Detroit Rep Theatre veterans Yolanda Jack, Will Bryson, Jonathan Jones and the Rep's Artistic Director Leah Smith. Annabelle Young makes her return to the Rep stage after her Rep debut last season in Fairview. Making their Rep stage debuts are Patrick O'Lear and Alex Pobutsky. Actors Will Street and Colorgio Romello are making their professional debuts at the Rep!

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturday evenings at 8:30 PM, and matinees are 3:00 PM on Saturdays, and 2:00 PM on Sundays. The Theatre is open one hour before showtimes, plenty of time to allow patrons to indulge in a light dinner or treats from the DRT kitchen and cocktails at the Rep's famous thirty foot oak bar.

Tickets for Sweat are available now. Tickets are still among the most affordable for professional theatre in the region at $25 advance, and $30 the day of a performance. The Rep remains accessible to all with packages of tickets starting at $10 per ticket.

Groups can also purchase tickets in bulk to host their own fundraisers. Purchase tickets and find information at www.detroitreptheatre.com or call the Box Office at (313) 868-1347.

Click here for more information about Sweat.

About the Detroit Repertory Theatre

The first professional (Union), nonprofit theatre in the State of Michigan, the Detroit Repertory Theatre's mission is guided by the belief that the sense of community is stronger than the forces that splinter and that efforts to preserve unity deserve the same attention and support as the justly cultivated efforts to retain diversity. The implicit goal in all the theatre's efforts is to produce the best professional theatre while fostering cultural democratization of the arts, and fighting, by example, the disturbing level of racism that still exists.

Detroit Repertory Theatre is located in the geographical heart of the city at 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit, MI 48238. Parking is Attended, Lighted, Fenced-In and Free.

(313) 868-1347

detroitreptheatre.com




The 2023 SUTTON FOSTER AWARDS Will Be Hosted At The Fisher Theatre On May 21 Photo
The 2023 SUTTON FOSTER AWARDS Will Be Hosted At The Fisher Theatre On May 21
Wharton Center for Performing Arts presents the 11th annual Sutton Foster Awards. The awards program is a state-wide educational initiative celebrating Michigan high school musical theatre and is a flagship educational initiative of Wharton Center.
Photos: Meet The Cast of HONKY TONK ANGELS At Meadow Brook Theatre Photo
Photos: Meet The Cast of HONKY TONK ANGELS At Meadow Brook Theatre
Honky Tonk Angels, by Ted Swindley, runs from April 26 through May 21, 2023, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester Hills. See photos of the cast!
Chelsea Handler Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre December 1 Photo
Chelsea Handler Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre December 1
Grammy-nominated comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate, Chelsea Handler is celebrating the kickoff week of her 2023 Little Big Bitch Tour by adding 24 more dates to the run.
Sauk To Host Ninth Annual PLAYS-IN-DEVELOPMENT April 21 and 22 Photo
Sauk To Host Ninth Annual PLAYS-IN-DEVELOPMENT April 21 and 22
In addition to their season of plays and musicals, The Sauk, Hillsdale County's Community Theatre, is dedicated to developing new theatrical works. The Sauk's ninth annual 'Plays-in-Development' will be presented April 21 and 22 at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville.

More Hot Stories For You


The 2023 SUTTON FOSTER AWARDS Will Be Hosted At The Fisher Theatre On May 21The 2023 SUTTON FOSTER AWARDS Will Be Hosted At The Fisher Theatre On May 21
April 12, 2023

Wharton Center for Performing Arts presents the 11th annual Sutton Foster Awards. The awards program is a state-wide educational initiative celebrating Michigan high school musical theatre and is a flagship educational initiative of Wharton Center.
Photos: Meet The Cast of HONKY TONK ANGELS At Meadow Brook TheatrePhotos: Meet The Cast of HONKY TONK ANGELS At Meadow Brook Theatre
April 11, 2023

Honky Tonk Angels, by Ted Swindley, runs from April 26 through May 21, 2023, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester Hills. See photos of the cast!
Chelsea Handler Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre December 1Chelsea Handler Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre December 1
April 11, 2023

Grammy-nominated comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate, Chelsea Handler is celebrating the kickoff week of her 2023 Little Big Bitch Tour by adding 24 more dates to the run.
Sauk To Host Ninth Annual PLAYS-IN-DEVELOPMENT April 21 and 22Sauk To Host Ninth Annual PLAYS-IN-DEVELOPMENT April 21 and 22
April 11, 2023

In addition to their season of plays and musicals, The Sauk, Hillsdale County's Community Theatre, is dedicated to developing new theatrical works. The Sauk's ninth annual 'Plays-in-Development' will be presented April 21 and 22 at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville.
Tickets Are on Sale Today For the Wharton Center's 2023-24 SeasonTickets Are on Sale Today For the Wharton Center's 2023-24 Season
April 10, 2023

It’s one of the most anticipated times of the year at Wharton Center; the announcement of the new Broadway season. Tickets can be purchased as part of a subscription package starting Monday, April 10, at 10AM. 
share