Detroit Public Theatre Announced Cast of FAT HAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Detroit Public Theatre has announced the cast for FAT HAM, the Pulitzer Prize winning play by James Ijames. This uproarious comedy is the inaugural play of the 10th Anniversary Season which includes a mix of exhilarating new works and critically acclaimed plays, each chosen to celebrate the human experience, spark meaningful conversation, inspire wonder, laughter and tears, and contribute to the cultural landscape of our region. Performances begin with two Pick Your Price Previews on Thursday and Friday, September 26 - 27, and Run Through Sunday, Nov 3. The production officially opens on Saturday, September 28.

“As we embark on Detroit Public Theatre’s 10th Anniversary Season, we are filled with gratitude for every community member who has shaped DPT's journey,” says Co-Producing Artistic Director and Founder, Sarah Winkler. “From artists and audiences to staff and volunteers, to community partners and educators, our collaborators and steadfast supporters have enabled DPT to produce impactful stories that resonate deeply throughout Detroit, Michigan, and beyond.”

The cast of FAT HAM includes X’ydee Alexander, CharlesCurtis, Erik Hernandez, Roosevelt Johnson, Janai Lashon, Niki Rochelle and Duane Shabazz.

The production will include scenic design by Jeromy Hopgood, lighting design by Chantel Gadica, sound design by Lumumba Leon Renyolds II, costume design by Brittany Mcqueen, hair and wig design by Cornell Jermaine, props design by Pegi Marshall, and Intimacy and Fight Choreography by Jen Pan. Sarah Ackermann is the production stage manager. Baddriyah Wazeerud-Din is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Following FAT HAM, DPT’s 10th season continues with the joyful, surprising, irreverent, and moving DPT Holiday Cabaret . The second half of the season kicks off in 2025 with a nationally acclaimed play written by Detroit’s own celebrated playwright and Detroit Public Theatre’s Executive Artistic Producer, Dominique Morisseau - CONFEDERATES is a powerful piece that brilliantly tackles institutional racism and sexism. The season concludes with the world premiere of a stunning world premiere new work, SOFT TARGET, that addresses one of the most pressing social issues of our time. Community performances of Dominique Morisseau’s Detroit ‘67 will also be announced later in the season!

Comments