DOUBT is Now Playing at the Barn Theatre

On September 22 at 8:00 pm, the Barn Theatre School opened the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning performance DOUBT by John Patrick Shanley.

This drama follows the story of Sister Aloysius Beauvier, a conservative nun at a Catholic Church in the Bronx. When a rumor begins to spread about possible sexual misconduct by the Parish Pastor, Father Brendan Flynn, the nun begins her own investigation into the rumor. Follow the journey as this unnerving thriller unfolds one scene at a time to uncover the truth.

The cast stars Barn favorites Penelope Alex as Sister Aloysius Beauvier, Patrick Hunter as Father Brendan Flynn, Melissa Cotton Hunter as Sister James and newcomer to the Barn stage, Altamiece Carolyn Cooper as Mrs. Muller.

DOUBT is directed by Eric Parker. The technical director is Brett Burradell, Scenic designer/artist is Steven Lee Burright. The lighting is designed by Eric Morris with costumes designed by Nettie Fisher and sound by Jake Ragotzy.

DOUBT plays JUST ONE LONG WEEKEND September 22 through 25. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 PM; Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show - and have a drink at Miss Penelope's Saloon ~ Bring your drinks in to the theatre! Make your reservations online for our cabaret-style Bar Show after each main stage performance. No need to wait in line before the show! NEW THIS SEASON Back 40 Pizza is open!! Our fabulous pizza and other menu items can be ordered at the Rehearsal Shed or before the show ~ Call 269-731-4895 to make your dinner reservation. See the Stars of Tomorrow today! For tickets and information call 269-731-4121 or head to barntheatreschool.org