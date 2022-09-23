Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DOUBT is Now Playing at the Barn Theatre

DOUBT plays September 22 through 25.

Register for Michigan News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  
DOUBT is Now Playing at the Barn Theatre

On September 22 at 8:00 pm, the Barn Theatre School opened the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning performance DOUBT by John Patrick Shanley.

This drama follows the story of Sister Aloysius Beauvier, a conservative nun at a Catholic Church in the Bronx. When a rumor begins to spread about possible sexual misconduct by the Parish Pastor, Father Brendan Flynn, the nun begins her own investigation into the rumor. Follow the journey as this unnerving thriller unfolds one scene at a time to uncover the truth.

The cast stars Barn favorites Penelope Alex as Sister Aloysius Beauvier, Patrick Hunter as Father Brendan Flynn, Melissa Cotton Hunter as Sister James and newcomer to the Barn stage, Altamiece Carolyn Cooper as Mrs. Muller.

DOUBT is directed by Eric Parker. The technical director is Brett Burradell, Scenic designer/artist is Steven Lee Burright. The lighting is designed by Eric Morris with costumes designed by Nettie Fisher and sound by Jake Ragotzy.

DOUBT plays JUST ONE LONG WEEKEND September 22 through 25. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 PM; Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show - and have a drink at Miss Penelope's Saloon ~ Bring your drinks in to the theatre! Make your reservations online for our cabaret-style Bar Show after each main stage performance. No need to wait in line before the show! NEW THIS SEASON Back 40 Pizza is open!! Our fabulous pizza and other menu items can be ordered at the Rehearsal Shed or before the show ~ Call 269-731-4895 to make your dinner reservation. See the Stars of Tomorrow today! For tickets and information call 269-731-4121 or head to barntheatreschool.org


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


The Ringwald Theatre to Present Stage Adaptation of MISERY by Stephen King in OctoberThe Ringwald Theatre to Present Stage Adaptation of MISERY by Stephen King in October
September 22, 2022

The Ringwald Theatre will present the stage adaptation of Stephen King’s thriller Misery, playing at their Ferndale location inside Affirmations from October 7-31, 2022.
Matrix Theatre Presents Bagley Street Film Festival In OctoberMatrix Theatre Presents Bagley Street Film Festival In October
September 22, 2022

Matrix Theatre presents the Bagley Street Film Festival, a celebration of Michigan filmmakers, October 21, 22, and 23, 2022 to be held at two (2) locations in Southwest Detroit's Mexicantown. The festival highlights Michigan filmmakers in a variety of film types – features, documentaries, shorts, and animation, along with a special block of films produced by youth 17 and under.
THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Comes To FIM Whiting Auditorium This WeekendTHE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Comes To FIM Whiting Auditorium This Weekend
September 22, 2022

There will be colorful bubbles galore at the FIM Whiting Auditorium on Sept. 24 as part of FIM's September Spectacular, which includes this exciting family program. There are two performances of the Gazillion Bubble Show on Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Williamston Theatre Presents THE MAGNOLIA BALLET PART 1 Next MonthWilliamston Theatre Presents THE MAGNOLIA BALLET PART 1 Next Month
September 22, 2022

Mid-Michigan’s award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, kicks off its 2022-2023 Season with a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of The Magnolia Ballet Part 1 by Terry Guest. Performances for this Southern Gothic fable begin Thursday, October 13 and run through Sunday, November 6. Tickets are now on sale.
Lottery Announced For DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Detroit Lottery Announced For DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Detroit
September 21, 2022

 Dear Evan Hansen comes to Detroit’s Fisher Theatre September 27 – October 9, 2022. In advance of the start of performances, the production announced that it will host a digital ticket lottery offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets available per performance.