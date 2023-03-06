DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Is Coming To Music Hall On Saturday, May 6

Dixie's Tupperware Party, the hilarious show starring Dixie Longate which turned Off-Broadway into Tupperware-mania and garnered the prestigious 2008 Drama Desk Award Nomination rolls into Music Hall for one night only on Saturday, May 6th.

Written by Kris Andersson, the production is playing Detroit as part of a tour that has, so far, logged over 1700 performances worldwide. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 10 and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma's Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, Dixie's Tupperware Party leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher. The show has ADULT CONTENT.

Produced by Down South LLC and directed by Patrick Richwood, Dixie's Tupperware Party features costumes designed by Miss Longate and lighting designed by Richard Winkler.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Group Sales at 313-872-1132 or emailing broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com

For more information about Dixie's Tupperware Party log onto: www.dixiestupperwareparty.com

