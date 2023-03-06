Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Is Coming To Music Hall On Saturday, May 6

Written by Kris Andersson, the production is playing Detroit as part of a tour that has, so far, logged over 1700 performances worldwide.

Mar. 06, 2023  
DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Is Coming To Music Hall On Saturday, May 6

Dixie's Tupperware Party, the hilarious show starring Dixie Longate which turned Off-Broadway into Tupperware-mania and garnered the prestigious 2008 Drama Desk Award Nomination rolls into Music Hall for one night only on Saturday, May 6th.

Written by Kris Andersson, the production is playing Detroit as part of a tour that has, so far, logged over 1700 performances worldwide. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 10 and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma's Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, Dixie's Tupperware Party leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher. The show has ADULT CONTENT.

Produced by Down South LLC and directed by Patrick Richwood, Dixie's Tupperware Party features costumes designed by Miss Longate and lighting designed by Richard Winkler.

Tickets for Dixie's Tupperware Party start at $30 and go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 10. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, BroadwayInDetroit.com, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Group Sales at 313-872-1132 or emailing broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com

For more information about Dixie's Tupperware Party log onto: www.dixiestupperwareparty.com

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

All ticket purchasers will receive a Know Before You Go guide via email in the days prior to their performance. This guide will also be posted on the company's website (BroadwayInDetroit.com) and available at the Fisher Theatre box office. It will have the latest information on the company's health and safety protocols as well as information on what to expect when you arrive at the theatre.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com.




SIX The Musical is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in May Photo
SIX The Musical is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in May
Broadway In Detroit and the Boleyn Tour have announced that the Tony Award®-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will play Detroit’s Fisher Theatre from May 23 – June 11 to kick off the 2023-24 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season.
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Fisher Theatre Photo
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Fisher Theatre
Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. The legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him 'Superstar.' Now playing at the Fisher Theatre through Mar 5, 2023. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com
FUNNY GIRL, MJ, and More Set For Broadway Grand Rapids 2023-2024 Season Photo
FUNNY GIRL, MJ, and More Set For Broadway Grand Rapids 2023-2024 Season
Broadway Grand Rapids has announced the 2023-2024 season. BGR will be celebrating its 35th anniversary with an incredible show lineup which includes the Michigan premieres of Broadway’s most Tony Award-winning new show of the season MJ and the musical comedy revival of Funny Girl. Audiences will also experience the magic of Disney’s Aladdin, the electrifying TINA- The Tina Turner Musical, and the critically acclaimed new play, Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird. Rounding out the anniversary season, patrons will have the option to add the ever-popular Les Misérables and Wicked. 
Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore Photo
Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Once on This Island opened last weekend at The Encore Musical Theatre Company to rave reviews and enthusiastic audience response! The production stars newcomer Leah Wilson as Ti Moune. See first look photos from the production!

More Hot Stories For You


Planet Ant Presents TAKING OUT THE F*CKING TRASHPlanet Ant Presents TAKING OUT THE F*CKING TRASH
March 7, 2023

Planet Ant, in connection with Rock Bottom Video, presents 5 performances of the 90's action film parody, Taking Out the F*cking Trash, Fridays and Saturdays at 9pm, March 31-April 8, and on Sunday, April 2nd at 3 pm.
FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY Comes to Open Book Theatre CompanyFOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY Comes to Open Book Theatre Company
March 7, 2023

Since Peter Pan first appeared on stage in London in 1904, we’ve been delighted by his “never grow up” antics. For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday, playing March 17 – April 16 at Open Book Theatre in Trenton, continues to play with this theme, bringing a group of 5 older siblings to Neverland to examine questions about life, death and what it means to grow up. 
Broadway Grand Rapids Encourages West Michigan to STOMP out HungerBroadway Grand Rapids Encourages West Michigan to STOMP out Hunger
March 7, 2023

STOMP, the international percussion sensation, makes its Grand Rapids return at DeVos Performance Hall from March 17-19, 2023. 
DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Is Coming To Music Hall On Saturday, May 6DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Is Coming To Music Hall On Saturday, May 6
March 6, 2023

Dixie's Tupperware Party, the hilarious show starring Dixie Longate which turned Off-Broadway into Tupperware-mania and garnered the prestigious 2008 Drama Desk Award Nomination rolls into Music Hall for one night only on Saturday, May 6th. 
SIX The Musical is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in MaySIX The Musical is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in May
March 2, 2023

Broadway In Detroit and the Boleyn Tour have announced that the Tony Award®-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will play Detroit’s Fisher Theatre from May 23 – June 11 to kick off the 2023-24 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season.
share