College of Fine December Dance Concert To Feature New Works Choreographed By Esteemed Guest Artists

The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, in the College of Fine, Performing, and Communication Arts at Wayne State University is proud to present the December Dance Concert featuring works from guest artists Wanjiru Kamuyu (contemporary) and Queen Gabby (Jit) and select student pieces.

The concert runs December 9 through December 11 at the Allesee Dance Theatre located at 480 W Hancock Street, Detroit on the third floor Wayne State's iconic Old Main building. Co-Artistic Directors of the concert are faculty members Dr. RAS Mikey Courtney and Jessica Rajko.

The December Dance Concert is the final departmental concert in the Allesee Dance Theatre before moving to the new theatres in the Hilberry Gateway in early 2023. Student choreographed pieces underwent a rigorous audition process and vary from solo pieces to ensemble numbers.

Wanjiru Kamuyu, a native Kenyan based in Paris, is a returning guest artist. She created a piece with the students entitled "At the moment of encounter" which will also transform to fit The STAGE in the Hilberry Gateway at The Spring Dance Concert. Wanjiru's personal work has been featured around the globe, including tours in the US, Africa and Europe, and she continues to inspire students through her teachings.

Guest artist and Detroit's own "Queen of Jit," Queen Gabby worked with To Sangana, Theatre and Dance at Wayne's contemporary African dance ensemble, to create the work, "Jit Happens." Through her work, Queen Gabby shines a light on Detroit Jit dance culture and its significance in the world of dance.

Tickets are limited in the Allesee Dance Theatre and are anticipated to sell out. Prices start at $15 for students, $18 for seniors and Wayne State alumni, faculty, and staff, and $22 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at https://theatreanddance.wayne.edu/2022-2023/december-dance by phone at 313-577-2972, or in-person at the Box Office up to one hour prior to performance time.