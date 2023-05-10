Circle Theatre Is Bringing THE BLUE COLLAR ROCK To West Michigan

Celebrate artists like John Cougar Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Seger, Bonnie Raitt, Tracey Chapman, John Fogerty, Linda Rondstadt, Tom Petty, and more.

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. This salute to Blue Collar Rock music combines mainstream rock with narrative songs about working class American life. Celebrate artists like John Cougar Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Seger, Bonnie Raitt, Tracey Chapman, John Fogerty, Linda Rondstadt, Tom Petty, and more.

This event is sponsored by Warner Norcross + Judd LLP. By providing discerning and proactive legal advice, Warner Norcross + Judd LLP builds a better partnership with their clients. An AmLaw 200 firm, they're one of Michigan's largest law firms focused on providing the best legal solutions and exceptional client service to organizations throughout the world. Connect with them on wnj.com, LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Join us on May 15, July 24, and September 18, 2023 to experience Blue Collar Rock. Tickets are $20, with performances located inside the Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Aquinas College.

For more information on Circle Theatre's Summer Concert Series, 2023 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit Click Here.

For 70 years and counting, Circle Theatre has enriched, entertained and educated the community through exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. Located in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College, Circle Theatre presents innovative and entertaining theatre while fostering an enthusiastic and hard-working corps of individuals who serve as staff, volunteers, and board members. Through the Main Stage season, unique Summer Concert Series, and Magic Circle family productions, Circle Theatre engages close to 30,000 people each season. Circle Theatre also values and creates effective collaborations with various community organizations in and around Grand Rapids.




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH! by Tracy L. Spada to be Presented at Tipping Point The Photo
World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH! by Tracy L. Spada to be Presented at Tipping Point Theatre

Tipping Point Theatre will conclude its 15th season with the world premiere of Game. Set. Match! by local playwright Tracy L. Spada, with performances beginning on June 15, 2023, and running weekly through July 9, 2023.

Interview: Christian Thompson Says WICKED at Wharton Center is a Top-Notch Production With Photo
Interview: Christian Thompson Says WICKED at Wharton Center is a Top-Notch Production With All the Magic You'd Expect

Wicked is finally coming back to East Lansing from May 10th through 28th. After premiering on Broadway in 2003, Wicked received 3 awards at the 2004 Tony Awards, and has been touring the continent ever since 2005.

Obsidian Theatre Festival Reveals Lineup FOr 3rd Annual Obsidian Theatre Festival Photo
Obsidian Theatre Festival Reveals Lineup FOr 3rd Annual Obsidian Theatre Festival

The Obsidian Theatre Festival has announced the line-up for the 3rd Annual Obsidian Theatre Festival, taking place at 3 different locations in downtown Detroit. 

Go Comedy! Welcomes Two Original Sketch Comedies To Its May Line Up Photo
Go Comedy! Welcomes Two Original Sketch Comedies To Its May Line Up

Go Comedy! is bringing two original comedies to its line-up of hilarious shows and events this month. Playing Wednesday evenings through May 31, the theater's resident Launch Group, Gemini Junior, will present its original sketch comedy, Good-Time Gem Show.


Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John McDaniel and Hugh Panaro
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (5/13-5/13)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magnolia Ballet, Part One
The Carr Center Performance Studio (6/09-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Over the River and Through the Woods, by Joe DiP
A Wilde Theatre (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinocchio
The Sauk (6/30-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus Christ Superstar
Wharton Center for Performing Arts (6/13-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noises Off
Meadow Brook Theatre (5/31-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magnolia Ballet, Part One
The Carr Center Performance Studio (6/09-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tibbits Summer Theatre presents “Grease”
Tibbits Opera House (7/13-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Yo, Vikings!
Varner Recital Hall (5/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour
Miller Auditorium (10/26-10/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU