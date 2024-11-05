Chelsea Packard Brings BROADWAY, OLD FASHIONED to The Encore Musical Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Encore Musical Theatre Company will present an evening with Broadway star and University of Michigan professor of voice, Chelsea Packard, as she takes the stage for her concert, Broadway, Old Fashioned on Saturday, November 9th at 7:30PM. Join Chelsea Packard for an intimate evening of Broadway classics... jazzed up! This special performance will feature reimagined classics from musical theatre gems like Oklahoma!, South Pacific, My Fair Lady, and more.

Known for her powerful performances on Broadway, Packard's impressive credits include Wicked, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and originating roles in the Broadway productions of Promises, Promises, Hands on a Hardbody, and The Radio City Spring Spectacular. Encore audiences will remember her celebrated performances in the 2021 concert Standard Time and more recently in Rainy Days and Mondays: A Tribute to The Carpenters.

"This is a real treat," says Artistic Director Dan Cooney. "Chelsea brings such incredible warmth and charisma to the stage, and we're thrilled to welcome her back to the Maas stage for this special evening. Audiences are in for something truly exceptional!"

Accompanying Packard are an outstanding lineup of musicians, including Paul Keller on bass, Adam Mosley on piano, Ralph Tope on guitar, and Sean Permeulter on drums, ensuring a vibrant, jazz-infused musical experience.

Tickets range from $28-$48, and are selling quickly, so don't miss out! Purchase at https://theencoretheatre.org/season/special-events/

