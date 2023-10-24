Cellist Hauser is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in June

The performance is on Sunday, June 9, 2024.
International superstar cellist HAUSER announces dates for his first ever solo U.S. tour in Spring 2024. Known for his captivating live performances, HAUSER is set to kick off his U.S. tour May 31 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL with an additional stop at Detroit's Fisher Theatre on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Tickets for HAUSER go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m.
Friday, May 31, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Sunday, June 2, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center
Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
Thursday, June 6, 2024 - New York, NY - Carnegie Hall
Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre
Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
Friday, June 14, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Ravinia Festival
Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Monday, June 17, 2024 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center
Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
Friday, June 21, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater
Sunday, June 23, 2024 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
Friday, June 28, 2024 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
