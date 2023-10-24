Cellist Hauser is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in June

The performance is on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Oct. 24, 2023

International superstar cellist HAUSER announces dates for his first ever solo U.S. tour in Spring 2024.  Known for his captivating live performances, HAUSER is set to kick off his U.S. tour May 31 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL with an additional stop at Detroit's Fisher Theatre on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Tickets for HAUSER go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m. 

HAUSER US TOUR DATES:

Friday, May 31, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sunday, June 2, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

Thursday, June 6, 2024 - New York, NY - Carnegie Hall

Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

Friday, June 14, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Ravinia Festival

Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Monday, June 17, 2024 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Friday, June 21, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater

Sunday, June 23, 2024 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

Friday, June 28, 2024 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater




