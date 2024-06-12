COLD CASE LIVE And CELTIC WOMEN Christimas Tour Announced At Miller Auditorium

Both shows as presented as part of the Miller Auditorium Spotlight Series.

1903 W. Michigan Ave.

Kalamazoo MI 49008-5344

269-387-2300

millerauditorium.com

Miller Auditorium has announced two new shows in their Spotlight Series, Cold Case Live, performing Oct. 29, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., and Celtic Woman White Christmas Symphony Tour, performing Dec. 7, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for each go on sale this Friday, June 14, 2024.

Cold Case Live

This fall, true-crime fanatics and web sleuths will have their chance to be in the detective's shoes with Cold Case Live (coldcaselive.com), a brand-new live show that will take audiences on a fascinating journey to unlock the mysteries of - and potentially help solve - America's most notorious cold cases. Hosted by retired NCIS Special Agent Joe Kennedy ("Real NCIS" and Starz TV's "Wrong Man"), the international cold case expert has successfully solved hundreds of murders while working with detectives around the world to implement his methodology. Coming to Miller Auditorium on Oct. 29, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., get tickets at millerauditorium.com (Recommended ages: 13+ due to mature subject matter and adult language.)

Cold Case Live is a deep-dive exploration into the world of unsolved crimes. The show will feature in-depth analyses, firsthand insights, reenactments and more during an evening of shocking revelations as host Kennedy takes audiences behind-the-scenes and walks them through the process of solving cases. Together, they'll inspect clues from chilling cases like The Zodiac Killer, The Golden State Killer, and The JonBenét Ramsey case among others.

Celtic Woman White Christmas Symphony Tour

Celtic Woman is the most successful all-female group in Irish history, with a legacy of 12 Billboard number ones, 10 million album sales & over 3 billion online streams to date. They will wrap up their 20th year together by performing Celtic Woman White Christmas Symphony at Miller Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. This is a rare opportunity to hear Celtic Woman's angelic harmonies with the thrilling live sound of a full symphony orchestra in an intimate concert setting.

The show features the all-female ensemble's favorite Yuletide songs: "Silent Night", "Carol of the Bells", "Sleigh Ride", "Deck the Halls" & more, along with Celtic Woman favorites "Danny Boy", "Amazing Grace" and "You Raise Me Up". Celebrate the holiday season with the celestial voices of Grammy-nominated multi-platinum Irish singing sensation Celtic Woman. Get tickets at millerauditorium.com

More Information

Miller Auditorium is thrilled to present Cold Case Live on Oct. 29, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., and Celtic Woman White Christmas Symphony Tour on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both go on sale Friday, June 14, 2024. You can purchase tickets online at millerauditorium.com, or by phone at (269) 387-2300, and during our summer Box Office hours, Mon.-Fri. Noon-4 p.m. for phone and in-person orders.

