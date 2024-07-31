CAT & NAT'S RECKLESS ABANDONMENT TOUR & More Coming to Miller Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miller Auditorium's Spotlight Series has revealed three shows going on sale Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Cat & Nat's Reckless Abandonment Tour comes to Miller on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. These marvelous moms have sold-out theatres, performed at over 100 venues across North America, and are hopping on their tour bus to join us in Kalamazoo! Next, The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Live Shadow Cast is returning to Miller on October 25, 2024, at 8 p.m. A professional Shadow Cast will be acting along with the original 1975 film as it is played with screen-accurate costumes, sets and props. And finally, produced by AMP Worldwide, Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert will include all the music of the Academy Award-winning film, including "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "Surface Pressure" performed by a live band. See this sing-along concert on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 4 p.m.

Tickets for these three shows can be purchased at online at millerauditorium.com 24/7. Patrons can also purchase tickets at Miller's Box Office Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., in person or by phone at (269) 387-2300.

Cat & Nat's Reckless Abandonment Tour

With honesty and humor, Cat and Nat dismantle the unrealistic portrayals of motherhood that are often presented throughout social and traditional media. Through their virally famous #MOMTRUTHS videos, which have garnered hundreds of millions of views, Cat & Nat share everything moms think but are too afraid to talk about. Coming to Kalamazoo on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at millerauditorium.com. A VIP Package, including a photo op with Cat & Nat themselves, is available for purchase on Miller's website. This show is recommended ages: 18+ due to adult content.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Live Shadow Cast

Damn it Janet! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is back at Miller Auditorium! Watch the original unedited film with a professional live shadow cast, Rocky Horror in Abundance, when The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to Miller Auditorium on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at millerauditorium.com. A VIP Package is available for purchase on Miller's website - limited to 200 guests. Merchandise and prop bags will be available at the show for purchase with cash only. See Miller's website for more information.

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert

Encanto lovers of all ages have the opportunity to watch the film and sing along with their favorite GRAMMY-Award winning songs performed by the live band, "Banda de la Casita." Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform Miller Auditorium into one big celebration of the Madrigal family. Coming to Kalamazoo on Sunday, October, 27, 2024, at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at millerauditorium.com.

