Broadway Grand Rapids Will Offer $40 Student and Educator RUSH Tickets for MJ THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Grand Rapids has announced $40 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of MJ. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability. Rush tickets may be purchased in person an hour before the show when the box office opens at DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. MJ will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from July 9-14. Since this is a very popular show, Rush tickets will be limited per performance and expect single seats scattered throughout the venue.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Grand Rapids in MJ, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, and in London’s West End…and now MJ is startin’ somethin’ in Grand Rapids as it makes its Michigan premiere at the DeVos Performance Hall in July 2024.

Comments