Broadway Grand Rapids Strengthens Leadership with New Executive Committee and Board Members

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced significant updates to its leadership team with the election of a new Executive Committee and the addition of two distinguished members to its Board of Directors.

Effective July 1, 2024, David Skidmore (Partner, Warner Norcross + Judd LLP) assumes the role of Chair of the Broadway Grand Rapids Board of Directors for a two-year term. Joining him as Co Vice-Chairs are India Manns (Community Advocate) and Tim Pietryga (Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital), Marcia Boyce (Attorney and Community Advocate) as Treasurer, and Christina Arnold (DEIB Consultant and Community Advocate) as Secretary.

As a great fan of the theatre and an amateur stage performer, I am so honored to lead Broadway Grand Rapids” said David Skidmore, who has been a board member since 2013. “The organization is as strong as it has ever been. Our efficient staff is very talented, creative and flexible. Our board is made up of dedicated community stewards who generously donate their time. There is a strong demand for our shows, which not only enhance the cultural life of West Michigan but also have a powerful economic multiplier effect on the area economy. We are doing good and important work, and we enjoy what we do.”

Additionally, the board welcomes Nichole Kladder, First Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Mercantile Bank, and Kyle Van Andel, Foundation Associate and Outreach Director of the David & Carol Van Andel Family Foundation, as new members.

"These additions complement an already diverse and accomplished board," said Meghan Distel, President & CEO of Broadway Grand Rapids. "Nichole and Kyle bring extensive experience and a deep commitment to our community, which will be invaluable as we continue to enrich the cultural landscape of Grand Rapids."

The Broadway Grand Rapids Board of Directors also includes Dr. Tammy Born Huizenga, Julie Brinks, Sandy Carroll, Rob DeGroot, Caitlin Farrell, Dan Fuller, Arlen-Dean Gaddy, Brian Gilbert, Maureen Hale, Steve Hawks, Jeff Helminski, Sue Jandernoa, Kyla King, Rachel Laug, Paul McMahon, Michael McNinch, Ken Parrish, Grant Pecor, Suzanne Schulz, George Sharpe, Jr., Mary Slafkosky, Rich Sorota, Monica Steimle-App, Rebecca Steketee, Scott Webb and Amanda Williams.

Broadway Grand Rapids remains committed in its mission to bring the best of touring Broadway to West Michigan and to create an accessible and inclusive program that engages our local and diverse audiences, ensuring a vibrant future for Broadway in Grand Rapids.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com.

