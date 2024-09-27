Broadway Grand Rapids Introduces Enhanced Accessibility Technology at All Broadway Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Grand Rapids has announced the integration of GalaPro, a groundbreaking mobile application, to enhance the accessibility of its Broadway performances. Thanks to a generous grant from Amway, GalaPro will now be available for all Broadway shows at DeVos Performance Hall, ensuring that every patron can fully experience live theater.

GalaPro, short for "Gala Prompter," is an innovative app that provides closed captioning, audio descriptions, and multilingual translations directly to a user's smartphone. This technology is designed to create an accessible and welcoming environment for patrons with hearing or vision impairments, as well as those who prefer to experience performances in a language other than English.

"With the implementation of GalaPro, we are proud to take a step forward in making Broadway Grand Rapids more accessible to all. This technology allows us to create an inclusive environment where every patron can fully engage with the magic of Broadway, regardless of their individual needs," said Meghan Distel, President & CEO of Broadway Grand Rapids.

How GalaPro Works:

Closed Captioning: Real-time captions for spoken and sung dialogue, available in English.

Audio Descriptions: Narration that describes the visual aspects of the performance, such as actions, costumes, and scenery, for those with vision impairments.

Multilingual Translations: Text translations available in multiple languages, making Broadway shows accessible to non-English speakers.

How to Access GalaPro:

Download the free GalaPro app from the App Store or Google Play. Once at the theater, connect to the venue's Wi-Fi and open the app. Select the Broadway Grand Rapids show you are attending and choose your preferred service (closed captioning, audio description, or translation).

Patrons need to bring their own smartphones and earphones to use GalaPro during the performance. The app operates in "dark mode" to ensure minimal disruption to others in the audience. In addition to GalaPro, other accessible services at DeVos Performance Hall include Assisted Listening Headphone Devices, Telecoil Hearing Loop and Sensory Bags.

