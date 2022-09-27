Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Grand Rapids Announces Broadway Arts Access Initiative

The Broadway GR mission is to bring world-class Broadway shows to the stage and the community.

Michigan News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  

Broadway Grand Rapids Announces Broadway Arts Access Initiative

Broadway Grand Rapids announces a new community initiative to make Broadway theater more inclusive and accessible. BGR recognizes that access to the arts can be challenging for a variety of reasons. The Broadway GR mission is to bring world-class Broadway shows to the stage and the community and BGR's hope is to cultivate an atmosphere where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

The new program, Broadway Arts Access, will enhance the mission and will be committed to breaking down the economic, physical, and cultural barriers that prevent would-be audience members from attending live theater.

Broadway Arts Access will be composed of 3 pillars:

• Seats for Kids: A scholarship fund proving free tickets to economically-disadvantaged children through local community service organizations and Title 1 schools to introduce children to the power of performing arts.

• Seats for Families: A program allowing the whole family to engage in a theatrical experience together. Funds will help families experiencing economic hardships with financial assistance to see a Broadway show, creating lasting memories.

• Seats for Community: A joint effort between BGR and other community organizations. Funds will be used for outreach as it relates to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility efforts, including securing services such as ASL Interpretation, Open Captioning, and Audio Description for performances.

For more information, visit BroadwayGrandRapids.com or call Broadway Grand Rapids (Mon-Fri 9:00am-4:30pm) at 616-235-6285. Donations can be made at https://www.mygiving.net/donate/Broadway-Arts-Access.

Broadway Grand Rapids was established in September of 1988, with a mission to present the very best of national touring Broadway productions in West Michigan. The Broadway series, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, provides opportunities to educate, entertain and engage audiences. In 2019, Broadway Grand Rapids entered into a partnership agreement with Broadway Across America. This partnership enhances the opportunity to bring the hottest new productions from Broadway to Grand Rapids. All Broadway Grand Rapids presentations take place in DeVos Performance Hall located conveniently in downtown Grand Rapids. For more information about events visit www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 18-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and To Kill A Mockingbird.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


ANASTASIA Comes to FIM Whiting Auditorium Next MonthANASTASIA Comes to FIM Whiting Auditorium Next Month
September 26, 2022

Anastasia is from the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films. Anastasia is coming to the FIM Whiting Auditorium for one show on October 6 at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are on sale now.
DOUBT is Now Playing at the Barn TheatreDOUBT is Now Playing at the Barn Theatre
September 23, 2022

On September 22 at 8:00 pm, the Barn Theatre School opened the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning performance DOUBT by John Patrick Shanley. 
The Ringwald Theatre to Present Stage Adaptation of MISERY by Stephen King in OctoberThe Ringwald Theatre to Present Stage Adaptation of MISERY by Stephen King in October
September 22, 2022

The Ringwald Theatre will present the stage adaptation of Stephen King’s thriller Misery, playing at their Ferndale location inside Affirmations from October 7-31, 2022.
Matrix Theatre Presents Bagley Street Film Festival In OctoberMatrix Theatre Presents Bagley Street Film Festival In October
September 22, 2022

Matrix Theatre presents the Bagley Street Film Festival, a celebration of Michigan filmmakers, October 21, 22, and 23, 2022 to be held at two (2) locations in Southwest Detroit's Mexicantown. The festival highlights Michigan filmmakers in a variety of film types – features, documentaries, shorts, and animation, along with a special block of films produced by youth 17 and under.
THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Comes To FIM Whiting Auditorium This WeekendTHE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Comes To FIM Whiting Auditorium This Weekend
September 22, 2022

There will be colorful bubbles galore at the FIM Whiting Auditorium on Sept. 24 as part of FIM's September Spectacular, which includes this exciting family program. There are two performances of the Gazillion Bubble Show on Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.