Broadway Grand Rapids Announces Broadway Arts Access Initiative

Broadway Grand Rapids announces a new community initiative to make Broadway theater more inclusive and accessible. BGR recognizes that access to the arts can be challenging for a variety of reasons. The Broadway GR mission is to bring world-class Broadway shows to the stage and the community and BGR's hope is to cultivate an atmosphere where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

The new program, Broadway Arts Access, will enhance the mission and will be committed to breaking down the economic, physical, and cultural barriers that prevent would-be audience members from attending live theater.

Broadway Arts Access will be composed of 3 pillars:

• Seats for Kids: A scholarship fund proving free tickets to economically-disadvantaged children through local community service organizations and Title 1 schools to introduce children to the power of performing arts.

• Seats for Families: A program allowing the whole family to engage in a theatrical experience together. Funds will help families experiencing economic hardships with financial assistance to see a Broadway show, creating lasting memories.

• Seats for Community: A joint effort between BGR and other community organizations. Funds will be used for outreach as it relates to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility efforts, including securing services such as ASL Interpretation, Open Captioning, and Audio Description for performances.

For more information, visit BroadwayGrandRapids.com or call Broadway Grand Rapids (Mon-Fri 9:00am-4:30pm) at 616-235-6285. Donations can be made at https://www.mygiving.net/donate/Broadway-Arts-Access.

Broadway Grand Rapids was established in September of 1988, with a mission to present the very best of national touring Broadway productions in West Michigan. The Broadway series, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, provides opportunities to educate, entertain and engage audiences. In 2019, Broadway Grand Rapids entered into a partnership agreement with Broadway Across America. This partnership enhances the opportunity to bring the hottest new productions from Broadway to Grand Rapids. All Broadway Grand Rapids presentations take place in DeVos Performance Hall located conveniently in downtown Grand Rapids. For more information about events visit www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 18-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and To Kill A Mockingbird.