Birmingham Village Players Presents THE CEMETERY CLUB This March

Onstage The Cemetery Club which runs March 8-24 at Birmingham Village Players (BVP) tells a timeless tale of friendship, love, and laughter, but the behind-the-scenes stories of friendship may be even more fascinating.

"This production reunited me with Ron Otulakowski who directed my freshman and sophomore shows in high school and cast me in my very first plum roles of my teenage career," said director Russell Boyle of Detroit.

Otulakowski was the director of theater at Cass Technical High School in Detroit for 43 years before retiring. After retirement, he became a very active member of the community theatre scene.

"I never imagined to see his name on the list when I was calling folks up to read. What a pleasant surprise that he turned out to be the perfect man for the role of Sam," said Boyle. "It feels like kismet that after all these years I'm granted an opportunity to "pay it forward" to someone who recognized and encouraged my own inner light so many years ago."

Inspired and encouraged by Otulakowski, Boyle continued his theatrical education at Wayne State University. That's where he met Andrea Krass-McDonald and their 32-year friendship began.

"We instantly connected and bonded both on-stage and off," said Boyle. The friendship became a long-distance one when Boyle moved to New York to continue his theatrical career. After 25 years in the Big Apple as an actor, director, and acting instructor, Boyle returned to his hometown and renewed his friendship with Krass-McDonald.

"I think we have always had amazing chemistry together and respect each other so much," said Boyle. "Our minds and visions are always on point."

That's why Boyle selected his life-long friend to be the Assistant Director for this production. He's teaching her what it takes to be a good director. This is the first time Boyle and Krass-McDonald have worked together off stage.

"I respect him so much and have learned so much already from him," said Krass-McDonald. "He is a true artist and really cares about his vision being portrayed correctly. He cares so much about the actors as well and wants it to be natural and instinctive."

But the friendships extend even farther.

Two of the actors, Sue Chekaway who plays Lucille and Sally Savoie who plays Ida, are long-time members of BVP and have known each other for many years. The Bloomfield Hills residents actually played sisters in a production of Vanya, Sonya, Masha and Spike.

"Sally and I share the same work ethics when it comes to performance," said Chekaway. "It's important to trust your onstage partner and I not only trust Sally, but I have the utmost respect for her. These qualities are also so important in sustaining a long-lasting friendship. Because of these traits and mutual admiration for each other's talent, it is easy to play lifelong friends."

In addition, both Chekaway and Macomb Twp.'s Sandy Mascow who plays Doris are reprising their roles which is like getting reacquainted with an old friend. Chekaway last played Lucille 16 years ago. Mascow first played Doris in 2015 with Fenton Village Players.

But back to the play itself. The Cemetery Club is about three Jewish widows who go once a month to the local cemetery where their husbands are buried to share memories, secrets, and comforting...or not so comforting...advice. But their friendship is threatened when the ladies run into Sam, a butcher visiting his wife's grave, and a romance is sparked between Ida and Sam.

"Upon first reading the thoughtful and funny writing of The Cemetery Club it feels directly influenced by a forever favorite sitcom, The Golden Girls, and that in itself in addition to the stellar cast that's been assembled makes this the kind of project any director in the arts would be gob smacked to get behind," said Boyle.

Join Birmingham Village Players for The Cemetery Club. It will brighten your day as you discover the beauty in the bittersweet with this heartwarming production.

Performances are Friday and Saturday nights (March 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23) at 8:00PM and Sunday afternoons (March 10, 17, 24) at 2:00PM. Reserved tickets are $25 (includes ticketing fee) and can be purchased by calling the box office, 248-644-2075, or from the website www.birminghamvillageplayers.com to place your order.

About The Village Players:

The Village Players of Birmingham, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit community theater, presents high quality dramatic, comedic, and musical productions. Everyone is invited to participate on stage, backstage or as an audience member in the theater's main stage, youth theater, and Playwrights@Work productions and programs. The Village Players have been entertaining the community from its location at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham since 1926.