Birmingham Village Players Present SPRING SHORTS AND SWEETS in April

Playwrights@Work (P@W) Spring Shorts and Sweets will return this April. This presentation of six short original plays written by members of the writer's group affiliated with Birmingham Village Players is a long-running tradition for Playwrights@Work.

During Spring Shorts and Sweets, the authors have the opportunity to see their original works presented in front of a live audience for the first time. The productions will be performed on a black box stage with minimal sets, costumes, and props. The event is followed by an Afterglow of sweet treats where the audience can meet the authors and cast members after the show.

Spring Shorts and Sweets will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 7:00 pm. The event is free and there are no reserved seats. Audience members are invited to provide their feedback on the productions to help the authors improve their works. The evening will conclude with some tasty treats and the opportunity to chat with the authors and actors. Donations are always appreciated.

This year's line-up includes:

Udi Kapen is the author of the light-hearted comedy, Bottom of the Fifth. Minor league baseball announcers Franklin Fullerbrush and Hamilton Crabapple attempt to keep peace in the broadcast booth and interest in the team as they announce a half-inning of baseball featuring the hapless hometown Tallulah Falls Crawdads.

In Myron Stein's Eventually, Stanley the protagonist makes a humorous attempt to mask his unease at making funeral arrangements which leads to the awareness that eventually he will have to utilize the services.

When James arrives at the local Renaissance Festival as a faire worker, he gets a surprise he wasn't quite expecting in All's Faire by Stephen Sussman.

In Pour Deductions by Tara Makar, two college freshmen lament over their poor decision-making as they prepare for a Halloween party. One thing they each think they did right was to create the PERFECT costume...until the party starts and chaos ensues.

After spending the morning in a modern art museum, Oliver comes to the realization that his girlfriend Poppy might just be a tad too pretentious for their relationship to last in The Happening by Jeffrey Shuster.

Santi (Larry Barker) tells the story about a random nobody who's reminded he used to be somebody in Wowza.

For more information, you can contact the Box Office at 248-644-2075 or BoxOffice@birminghamvillageplayers.com.

About The Village Players:

The Village Players of Birmingham, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit community theater, presents high quality dramatic, comedic, and musical productions. Everyone is invited to participate on stage, backstage or as an audience member in the theater's main stage, youth theater, and Playwrights@Work productions and programs. The Village Players have been entertaining the community from its location at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham since 1926.