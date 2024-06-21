BRITAIN'S FINEST - The Complete Beatles Experience Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Meadow Brook Theatre will present Britain’s Finest – The Complete Beatles Experience on Friday, July 12, 2024, for the theatre’s annual fundraising event Concert & Cuisine. The event includes a pre-glow reception, strolling dinner and one-night-only concert with the band. All proceeds benefit Meadow Brook Theatre, a nonprofit organization and Michigan’s largest producing professional theatre.

Britain’s Finest is an experience unlike any other. You may have seen Beatles tribute acts before, but with Britain’s Finest you’ll be in awe of the enthusiasm and energy for which they are recognized and remembered. In every performance audience members are struck by the incredible recreation of those oh-so-familiar songs the world has come to love, and mesmerized by the off-the-cuff humor and cheeky banter the lads bring to life. From the early 60’s pop through their subsequent sonic tapestries of love, life and revolution, this show is the complete journey through the Beatles.

“We’re thrilled to have Britain’s Finest on the MBT stage,” said Cheryl Marshall, MBT managing director. “With no seat more than 57 feet from the stage, it’s such a personal setting for a great band. You feel like they’re playing just for you.”

At Concert & Cuisine, you’ll relive Beatlemania with all your favorites from “Hey Jude” and “Help!” to “Let it Be” and “Here Comes the Sun.”

The local restaurants that are providing tasting portions for the pre-glow strolling dinner include Leo’s Coney Island, The Auburn Standard at the Crowne Plaza, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Kruse & Muer, Cold Stone Creamery, Bekka Valley, Oceania Inn, Tokyo Sushi, On the Border, PF Chang’s, Cantina El Dorado, and Freddie B’s Bibs and Ribs. Beer, wine and other beverages begin at 6 p.m featuring Griffin Claw Brewing Company. The Concert performance starts at 8:00 p.m. “While people are sampling cuisine from a variety of local restaurants before the show, we’ll also have a silent auction to benefit the theatre as well as 54 card raffles and a 50/50 raffle,” continued Marshall. “The food, auction and concert make for a once-a-year event that regular theatre patrons and newcomers love.” Before the concert begins there will be a live auction for autographed memorabilia and unique MBT experiences.

Britain’s Finest: The Complete Beatles Experience concert and pre-glow will both be at Meadow Brook Theatre, Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester, Michigan 48309. Tickets range from $79 to $99. All proceeds benefit the theatre. Tickets can be purchased by calling 248-377-3300, online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Meadow Brook Theatre box office.

