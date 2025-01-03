BERNHARDT/HAMLET to be Presented at Open Book Theatre in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a sparkling blend of humor, heart, and historical intrigue, Open Book Theatre in Trenton, Michigan, is set to present Theresa Rebeck’s Bernhardt/Hamlet. Directed by Shelby R. Seeley, the production runs from January 10 to February 2, 2025, offering audiences a chance to witness the daring story of Sarah Bernhardt, the 19th-century stage legend who defied societal norms to take on Shakespeare’s most iconic role: Hamlet.

Director Shelby R. Seeley highlights the play’s contemporary relevance: “Bernhardt/Hamlet is important now because there is still a culture of pushback when women take on traditionally male roles. Sarah’s story is a reminder of how revolutionary it still is for women to break boundaries and reframe the narrative.” Seeley also emphasizes the humanity of these historical figures, saying, “The fun part of this show is finding the humanity in these historic giants. It shows how history is made by real people, flawed and brilliant, who dare to be true to themselves.”

With performances on weekends from January 10 through February 2, Bernhardt/Hamlet promises a compelling mix of humor, drama, and inspiration. Whether you’re drawn to stories of strong women, behind-the-scenes looks at the theatre world, or passionate rule-breakers, this production is sure to leave you laughing, thinking, and inspired.

Don’t miss the chance to see Sarah Bernhardt’s daring story come to life—a tale that reminds us all of the power of breaking boundaries and daring to do the impossible.

