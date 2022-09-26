Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANASTASIA Comes to FIM Whiting Auditorium Next Month

Anastasia is coming to the FIM Whiting Auditorium for one show on October 6 at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are on sale now.

Sep. 26, 2022  

Anastasia is from the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films. Anastasia is coming to the FIM Whiting Auditorium for one show on October 6 at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are on sale now.

This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Anastasia began performances on Broadway in March 2017. It played to sold out audiences on Broadway for more than three years before expanding its global "Fanastasia" community with productions on tour across North America and in Japan, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. Globally, the show has been performed more than 2,500 times and sold 3.4 million tickets. Additionally, the show has garnered more than 15 major international awards, including Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and Best New Musical in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

Tickets are available online at tickets.thefim.org, at the FIM Ticket Center box offices at the Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.


