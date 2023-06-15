AMERICAN GIRL LIVE! IN CONCERT Comes to Detroit

American Girl, one of the nation’s most storied children’s brands and a cornerstone in Mattel’s (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful products, announced a new live concert experience for the whole American Girl fan community to enjoy coming to Detroit this fall. American Girl Live! In Concert brings American Girl’s most beloved characters to life on stage in a brand-new pop concert spectacle that’s sure to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. This action-packed and interactive concert will feature fan-favorite tunes, exciting live cast musical performances, high-energy dancing, and lots of fun surprises.

The tour will create lasting memories for families when it visits the Fisher Theatre for one show only on December 7. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 9:00 a.m. EST will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office beginning at 10:00 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to debut American Girl Live! In Concert as the ultimate fan experience filled with non-stop music and dancing for all ages to enjoy,” says Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. “The premium production celebrates the power of girlhood with fun, inspiring songs that embody the spirit of American Girl’s popular characters and stories that have inspired generations. We can’t wait for families across the country to experience it.”

This all-new live concert celebrates the power of friendship while showcasing inspiring songs that embody the spirit of American Girl. Audiences will follow an original story where American Girl’s favorite characters throughout the decades—including Claudie from the 1920s; Melody from the ’60s; Julie from the ’70s; Courtney from the ’80s; and Nicki from the late ’90s—come together to find confidence and kindness. These iconic characters will be portrayed by a talented cast of live performers for an unforgettable experience for the whole family. The new show will feature American Girl hit songs such as Best Friends, Dare to Dream, and Girl Power.

“We are so excited to partner with Mattel and American Girl on this fun, new concert experience,” says Producer Todd Gershwin. “We’re proud to celebrate such an iconic and beloved brand that has been so meaningful to so many families.”

For more information, visit www.americangirlliveinconcert.com.