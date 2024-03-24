ACT Will Present Will Eno's WAKEY, WAKEY Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors Collaborative Toledo (ACT) will present the area premiere of Will Eno's touching and quirky two-hander, "Wakey, Wakey." Tickets can be purchased at the button below.

The play, performed as a staged reading, features ACT co-founder Jeffrey J. Albright as Guy and is directed by another one of ACT's co-founders, Barbara Barkan. Rounding out the cast is Thea Catherine Grabiec as Lisa. The play will feature an original soundscape created by local musician Mark Owen and projected images that were featured in the original Off-Broadway production of the play designed by Peter Nigrini.

The New York Times called Will Eno's Wakey, Wakey "a glowingly dark, profoundly moving new play." It's a funny, sad, tragic, comic examination of the many ways a life can run its course. In the first line of the show, Guy, the protagonist, seems to rouse from a nap and says "Is it now? I thought I had more time." And then we're off to an examination of Guy's life, in a moving showcase of life's messy entanglements and its moments of surprising beauty. Wakey Wakey is a funny, thoughtful, at times tearful examination of what it means to be human.

The play will be performed in the newly renovated performance space at Trinity Episcopal Church (316 Adams St., Toledo, Ohio 43604) located the corner of Adams and St. Clair Streets in Downtown Toledo. Wakey, Wakey will be performed at 8:00 p.m. on April 12 & 13, 2024 and 3:00 p.m. on April 14, 2024.