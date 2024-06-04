A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the 10th consecutive year, Murray & Peter will present a holiday tradition, “A Drag Queen Christmas” featuring contestants who appeared on the Emmy-Award winning television show, RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV. The tour will travel to 39 US cities and 15 Canadian cities including a stop at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, November 13.

Hosted by Nina West (US dates only), the tour includes performances by Sasha Colby, winner of Drag Race Season 15, Sapphira Cristal, runner up Season 16, Roxxy Andrews & Angeria Paris VanMichaels, both from the current All Stars 9 season on Paramount+, Plane Jane, Crystal Methyd, Plasma, Lady Camden, Brooke Lynn Hytes and Jimbo The Drag Clown, winner of All Stars 8.



Reserved seats are $56 - $86. VIP seats are also available and start at $210. VIP tickets include a meet & greet with the queens on the main stage before the show at 6pm. VIP fans will take pics with the queens, score autographs and receive official tour swag.



The 2-hour show includes a 20-minute intermission so fans can purchase merch of their favorite queens. Doors open at 7pm with an 8pm show time. This year, the tour is 18+ only. For more information and to see the cast performing in each local city, visit www.dragfans.com. Find Murray & Peter on social media @mppresent



A Drag Queen Christmas is coming to the Fisher Theatre Wednesday, November 13. Tickets start at $56.00 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, June 7. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m. and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.



For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871-1132.



For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com

