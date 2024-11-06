A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announced At Meadow Brook Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of southeast Michigan's favorite holiday traditions returns for its 42nd year when Ebenezer, Tiny Tim and a handful of ghosts raise your spirits in A Christmas Carol at Meadow Brook Theatre this November and December.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, original adaptation and staging by Charles Nolte, runs at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester from November 22 through December 22, 2024.

Veteran MBT actor Phil Powers takes over the role of Ebenezer Scrooge this year. “Our audiences have seen Phil in a variety of roles throughout the years, and he's understudied the role of Scrooge for quite a while. He's had to fill in several times, but now we're pleased to see him step in full time,” says Cheryl Marshall, MBT managing director. “We know he's going to be a great Scrooge.”

Russell Clauser from (Rochester) and Robert Spiro from (Rochester) share the role of Tiny Tim. The cast also includes Anthony Guest (Ghost of Jacob Marley), Mary Magyari (Spirit of Christmas Past), David Aron Damane (Spirit of Christmas Present), and Sean Ryan (Spirit of Christmas Future). Stephen Blackwell and Kristina Riegle are Bob and Mrs. Cratchit.

“This is our 42nd year for A Christmas Carol, and I'm excited to share that I'll be directing this year,” says Travis Walter, MBT artistic director. “I was in the cast years ago, when Charles Nolte, who wrote the adaptation we use, directed it. I'm pleased to honor his memory by making this important part of people's holidays as magical as I remember.”

The Meadow Brook Theatre adaptation was written and originally staged by Charles Nolte. Travis W. Walter directs this season's production with original choreography by Jan Puffer. Scenic design is by Peter W. Hicks, lighting design by Reid G. Johnson, costume design by Mary Pettinato and sound design by Mike Duncan. Brittanie Nichole Sicker, Stacy White and Katie Hardy share stage management duties.

Tickets range from $37 to $50 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy A Christmas Carol, so we have our family weekend again this year.

November 22, 23 and 24, when children 5 to 12 are half price,” says Marshall.

This production of A Christmas Carol is made possible through the generous support of The Michigan Arts and Cultural Council, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional theatre located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for more than 58 years.

