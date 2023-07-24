A CARPENTERS CHRISTMAS Comes to Miller Auditorium This Holiday Season

Miller Auditorium's PNC Spotlight Series presents Lisa Rock, a dedicated artist, in re-creating the true sound of the Carpenters in a holiday concert, A Carpenters Christmas. While the Carpenters are known for over a dozen chart topping hits and memorable songs of the 70s, they also won over fans with their Christmas celebrations.

Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her six-piece band are keeping the Carpenters holiday traditions alive. They will be bringing the Carpenters unforgettable Christmas songs to Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo on Tuesday, December 19, at 7:30 p.m. with A Carpenters Christmas. Based on the music of the Carpenters two holiday albums and Christmas variety shows, A Carpenters Christmas will feature “Merry Christmas Darling” and the jazzy “Santa Claus is Comin' to Town.” It's a holiday concert that is sure to spread joy and cheer during the holiday season!

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28, 2023 at Miller Auditorium Box Office or online at millerauditorium.com.