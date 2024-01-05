Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center Presents WICKED CHILD World Premiere, January 11- 28

A thought-provoking exploration of political belief's impact on familial bonds and community obligations.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the world premiere of WICKED CHILD, a thought-provoking play by Miami native David Rosenberg which explores a family's bonds as political ideology threaten to rip them apart.

Tickets to WICKED CHILD are $55 and $60*. Tickets may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

Zoetic Stage will continue their Second Sunday Talkback series immediately following the matinee performance on Sunday, January 21.

The Arsht Center's THEATER UP CLOSE series gratefully acknowledges the founding support of Adrianne and Jerry L. Cohen.

“We are excited to present this remarkable world premiere play by David Rosenberg,” said Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer. “His writing is honest, funny, intelligent, and biting. I hope this play gives space for conversation, listening, and compassion while highlighting the real-life family dynamics and discussions happening now.”

“As a Miami native who first fell in love with theater seeing plays at the Arsht Center, it's a very particular thrill to be premiering Wicked Child at Zoetic Stage,” said playwright David Rosenberg. “This is a play about family, and how families process difficult conversations. It's my hope that the play will resonate with families of all backgrounds, and inspire more of those conversations.”

When Ben leaves his lucrative associate's job at a New York law firm to join the Israeli Defense Force, his family must reexamine its secular Jewish identity and its positions toward the state of Israel.

WICKED CHILD stars Jeni Hacker, Michael McKeever, Margery Lowe and features the Zoetic Stage debuts of Wayne LeGette, Jeff Brackett, Ben Katz and Gracie Blu. 

The play's creative team features scenic design by BJ Duncan, properties design by Natasha Lopes Hernandez, costume design by Laura Turnbull, lighting design by Rebecca Montero and sound design by Matt Corey.

WICKED CHILD is directed by Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer. Stuart is a Miami native and the proud recipient of numerous Carbonell Awards for Best Director. He is also a Carbonell Award winner for Best New Work for his play The Goldberg Variations. Altogether, he has been honored with eighteen Carbonell nominations. 

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

David Rosenberg (Playwright) grew up in Miami and attended Miami Palmetto Senior High School. David's other plays include What Else Is True, which premiered this past August in New York, produced by Egg & Spoon Theatre, as well as Revelation, Undecidable Propositions, Every Other Weekend, and the post-Soviet musical extravaganza Absolutely!. His play I Would Never Lie to You was commissioned by Juilliard's Center for Innovation in the Arts, where it was meant to premiere in March 2020. The pandemic had other plans. His short film It's a Dog recently finished a run at more than fifteen festivals, and his short series Tuck & Art was a Vimeo Staff Pick. As an actor his credits include Death of a Salesman on Broadway, plus TV appearances on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Law & Order: SVU and The Good Fight. He is a graduate of Juilliard and NYU.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is made possible by the public support of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council and the City of Miami Omni Community Redevelopment Agency, as well as the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. The Adrienne Arsht Center also receives generous support from individuals, corporations and local, state and national foundations.

Zoetic Stage is an Associate Member of the National New Play Network, a member of Theatre Communications Group and the South Florida Theater League. 

 

Visit Click Here for more information.




