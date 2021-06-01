Zoetic Stage Announces FINSTROM FESTIVAL OF NEW WORK Winners

About the Winning Playwrights

Donna Hoke's work has been seen in 47 states and on five continents. Plays include Brilliant Works of Art (Kilroys List), Elevator Girl (O'Neill, Princess Grace finalist, and Austin Film Festival finalist), Safe (winner of the Todd McNerney, Naatak, and Great Gay Play and Musical Contests), and Teach (Gulfshore New Works winner). She has been nominated for the Primus, Blackburn, and Laura Pels prizes, and is a three-time winner of the Emanuel Fried Award for Outstanding New Play (Seeds, Sons & Lovers, Once in My Lifetime). She has also received an Individual Artist Award from the New York State Council on the Arts to develop Hearts of Stone, and, in its final three years, Artvoice named her Buffalo's Best Writer-the only woman to ever receive the designation. Donna is an ensemble playwright at Road Less Traveled Productions - which will premiere her adaptation Little Women... Now in May 2022 - as well as a blogger, moderator of the 13,000+ member Official Playwrights of Facebook, New York Times-published crossword puzzle constructor; children's and trivia book author; and founder/co-curator of BUA Takes 10: GLBT Short Stories, and Dramatists Guild teacher and representative.

C. Julian Jiménez is a Queer, Puerto Rican and Dominican playwright. MFA from The New School for Drama. Playwriting awards include: New Dramatist Residency (Class of 2025), 2019/2020 Rita Goldberg Playwrights' Workshop Fellow at The Lark, 2017 & 2018 Pipeline Theatre Company PlayLab, 2018 LaGuardia Community College's LGBTQ History Project Grant, 2015 Queens Arts Council Grant, and the 2009 Public Theater Emerging Writers Group. Productions include: Man Boobs (Pride Films & Plays, 2011), Nico was a Fashion Model (Counter-Productions, 2013), Animals Commit Suicide (First Floor Theater, 2015), Locusts Have No King (INTAR, 2016), Bundle of Sticks (INTAR, 2020), Alligator Mouth, Tadpole Ass (Theatre Rhinoceros, 2020) and ¡Oso Fabuloso & The Bear Backs! (INTAR 2021). He wrote the book for LatinXoxo (Joe's Pub & Lincoln Center). Other plays include, Julio Ain't Goin' Down Like That and Bruise & Thorn. He is a co-producer and co-writer of the hit web series, Bulk, and an Associate Professor of Theatre at Queensborough Community College.

Arianna Rose is the recipient of the MAC Song of the Year Award, the York Theatre NEO Award, and various best play/playwright awards from Theatre Odyssey, Tree City Playhouse, Mixing It Up Productions, the Know Theatre, Studio 1 Theatre, Third Citizen Theatre Company, South Baldwin Theatre and Clocktower Theatre Company. Her plays and musicals have been presented in twenty-four states and seven countries. She is a four-time winner of Theatre Lab's New Works Festival competition, a two-time winner of Theatre Three's One-Act Play Festival and Theatre Odyssey's Ten-Minute Play Festival, a 2020 finalist for the Edward Kleban Lyric Writing Award and was one of three finalists for the 2020 Kenneth Branagh Award for New Drama Writing in the UK. She is one of four playwrights selected for the 2019-2021 Miami-Dade County Council of Cultural Affairs Playwright Development Program, moderated by Kia Corthron. M.F.A., NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program; B.A. in Theatre from Bucknell University; BMI-Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Writing Workshop. A proud member of ASCAP, Local 802, SEIU, New Play Exchange, The South Florida Theatre League, and the Dramatists Guild of America, where she serves as a Regional Ambassador. Founder and moderator of the Plays on Purpose/Miami New Musicals weekly writers group.