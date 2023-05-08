YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS Finals Take Place This Saturday At The Miracle Theatre

Participants compete for prizes that range from cash awards and performance opportunities to performing arts scholarships.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Actors' Playhouse to Present Pulitzer and Tony Award-Winning Play PROOF Photo 1 Actors' Playhouse to Present Pulitzer and Tony Award-Winning Play PROOF
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 2 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Melody Of Rhythm Performs Live This Saturday at Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Photo 3 Melody Of Rhythm Performs Live This Saturday at Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center
Palm Beach Symphony Season to Culminate with Maria João Pires Photo 4 Palm Beach Symphony Season to Culminate with Maria João Pires

Palm Beach Symphony Season to Culminate with Maria João Pires

Actors' Playhouse, together with presenting sponsor The Children's Trust, will culminate the 13th annual season of Young Talent Big Dreams, the most widespread local youth talent contest in Miami-Dade County history, with final competitions for student performers ages 8-17.

Finals take place before a live audience this Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m. at the Miracle Theatre. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293 ext. 2 or by visiting Click Here.

The competition features a total of six individual categories including pop/rock/rap vocals, musical theatre/jazz standards/classical vocals, dance, musical instrument, original spoken word and original vocal and/or instrumental composition. Categories for groups of six or fewer members include dance, musical instrument/bands and vocal groups. Hundreds of contestants attended the six auditions held over the past three months at venues in distinct neighborhoods throughout the county. Participation was free but limited to residents of Miami-Dade County. In each category, participants compete for prizes that range from cash awards and performance opportunities to performing arts scholarships sponsored by SouthState Bank and the Coral Gables Rotary Club.

The grand prize winner will receive $500 in cash provided by Actors' Playhouse, and four tickets to Universal Orlando along with a hotel stay for two nights courtesy of WSVN 7News.

Each act was allotted up to one minute during their audition performance and will be given two minutes for the final-round performance. Contestants in each performance category from each audition location competed in the semifinals, and up to five acts in each individual category and up to three acts in each group category advanced to the finals. A winner in each category and an overall winner will ultimately be selected.

Young Talent Big Dreams is modeled after reality TV talent shows that offer similar opportunities to contestants through a series of auditions, performances and professional mentoring. Judges include a host of local celebrities and professionals from Miami's performing arts community; this year's finals judges are David Arisco, artistic director, Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre; Howard Cohen, breaking news reporter, the Miami Herald; Kerine Jean-Pierre, professional dancer, choreographer, teacher and actor; Shamele Jenkins, artistic director of Lip, Tongue & Ear Poetry Productions and executive director/CEO of the Miami-Dade County Foster & Adoptive Parent Association; and Ruby Romero-Issaev, executive director/CEO of Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida.

For more information, visit Click Here. To learn more about The Children's Trust, please visit www.TheChildrensTrust.org.

Photo credit: Winners of the 2022 Young Talent Big Dreams competition.

Photo by Alberto Romeu.




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

Kravis Center Tips Its Hat To Nearly 550 Volunteers During Annual Celebration Photo
Kravis Center Tips Its Hat To Nearly 550 Volunteers During Annual Celebration

It was a roaring good time for nearly 550 volunteers and guests at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' Volunteer Salute. The annual thank-you dinner is known for its imaginative themes and fun surprises, and this year stood out with its 'Roaring 20s' theme.

Arts, Activities & Joy Brings Kids Of All Abilities Together At AKI Family Arts Festiv Photo
Arts, Activities & Joy Brings Kids Of All Abilities Together At AKI Family Arts Festival

Utilizing a wide range of access technology and sensory performances, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs presents the 17th annual All Kids Included (AKI) Family Arts Festival.

MNM Theatre Companys DISENCHANTED Opens Next Week at The Kravis Center Photo
MNM Theatre Company's DISENCHANTED Opens Next Week at The Kravis Center

Rehearsals are underway for MNM Theatre Company's upcoming production of the South Florida premiere of Disenchanted, an irreverent, clever, funny, and definitely PG-rated reimagining of what happened to all those fairy tale princesses after 'they lived happily ever after.

​Frank Derrick Big Band With A Count Basie Tribute Is Gold Coast Jazz Societys Series Fi Photo
​Frank Derrick Big Band With A 'Count Basie Tribute' Is Gold Coast Jazz Society's Series Finale

Join in May as the Frank Derrick Big Band performs a personal tribute to Count Basie while celebrating specifically the cast of drummers who performed with the renowned musician, many of them known to Frank Derrick personally. 


More Hot Stories For You

YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS Finals Take Place This Saturday At The Miracle TheatreYOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS Finals Take Place This Saturday At The Miracle Theatre
Kravis Center Tips Its Hat To Nearly 550 Volunteers During Annual CelebrationKravis Center Tips Its Hat To Nearly 550 Volunteers During Annual Celebration
Arts, Activities & Joy Brings Kids Of All Abilities Together At AKI Family Arts FestivalArts, Activities & Joy Brings Kids Of All Abilities Together At AKI Family Arts Festival
MNM Theatre Company's DISENCHANTED Opens Next Week at The Kravis CenterMNM Theatre Company's DISENCHANTED Opens Next Week at The Kravis Center

Videos

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One More Yesterday
The Foundry (4/15-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Best of Broadway
Edgewater Estates (5/15-5/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Best of Broadway
Five Star Premier Residences of Pompano Beach (5/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Singing Windmills
Michael-Ann Russell JCC (6/14-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# El Huracán By Charise Castro Smith
GableStage (4/15-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Native Gardens By Karen Zacarias
GableStage (6/10-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nikki Glaser: One Night With Nikki Glaser!
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kravis Center Dream Awards: Celebrating High School Musical Excellence
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/04-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tori Amos: Ocean to Ocean Tour
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One More Yesterday
The Foundry (4/07-5/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU