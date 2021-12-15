With Growing Community Engagement, ArtServe Promotes Jennifer Gettinger To Partnership Manager

As part of its continued success in stakeholder partnerships, ArtServe has promoted Jennifer Gettinger to Partnership Manager, a position that will expand ArtServe's profile, brand and presence in the community.

Gettinger, a longtime South Florida media, marketing and sales professional with extensive experience in arts and education, also will continue to identify, secure and execute on grant opportunities from government and non-government agencies, private foundations, public foundations and others.

"Jennifer will keep her role in grants management, while also leading our marketing efforts," explained ArtServe Executive Director Jason Hughes. "Her prior experience and working knowledge of ArtServe programming makes her an asset to us as she assumes these new responsibilities."

Gettinger will apply her digital marketing and graphic design experience to manage ArtServe's website and social media to drive engagement, membership and revenue for the award-winning nonprofit arts incubator's curatorial, grants, facilities and fundraising efforts.

"I'm most proud of the business development and resulting positive relationships I've created with our funders and stakeholders," Gettinger noted. "It's the most important factor in helping us impart the substantial economic contribution of the arts in our local communities, as well as gain opportunities for our artists to thrive."