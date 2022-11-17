Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Nov. 17, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Related Stories
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse This Week Photo
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse This Week
Lake Worth Playhouse presents Small Mouth Sounds as part of the company's Black Box Series. 
Palm Beach Dramaworks Names Carlton Moody New Board Chair and Welcomes Three New Board Mem Photo
Palm Beach Dramaworks Names Carlton Moody New Board Chair and Welcomes Three New Board Members
Palm Beach Dramaworks has announced that Carlton Moody is the new Board Chair and that Susan Ellerin, Lisa Koza, and Cynthia Nalley have joined the Board of Directors, effective this season. 
A SERAPHIC FIRE CHRISTMAS Comes To The Pompano Beach Cultural Center Photo
A SERAPHIC FIRE CHRISTMAS Comes To The Pompano Beach Cultural Center
One of South Florida's favorite holiday traditions, A Seraphic Fire Christmas, makes its debut at The Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Enjoy beautiful seasonal carols and heart-warming music as Associate Conductor James K. Bass leads the renowned a cappella choral ensemble, who will perform in a serene candle-lit setting.
Artists Gregory Dirr Brings THE BIG BOOK EXHIBIT And More To BaCA Pompano Photo
Artists Gregory Dirr Brings THE BIG BOOK EXHIBIT And More To BaCA Pompano
Bailey Contemporary Arts Center presents The Big Book, an epic visual narrative by artist Gregory Dirr. The stunning exhibition explores the dualities of existential themes—love, evil, fear, death, birth.

