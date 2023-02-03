Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Violin Virtuoso Rachel Barton Pine Plays Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Pompano Beach Cultural Center welcomes international violin phenom Rachel Barton Pine in A Woman of Substance, a joyful selection of string pieces in a variety of genres.

Feb. 03, 2023  

This performance on February 22, 2023, the fourth and final in the Bell'Arte Concert Series, will be produced by "Generation" Venetian Arts Society (GENVAS) specifically for the Center, and is presented as a preview of Women's History Month. The event is ticketed, and the $45 ticket price includes a post-concert champagne and dessert reception with the artist. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org

"The Washington Post described Rachel Barton Pine as 'an exciting, boundary-defying performer,' and we are honored to bring her prodigious talent and charisma to our stage," said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "She is an extraordinary artist, educator and philanthropist-a woman of substance indeed!"

Heralded as a leading interpreter of the great classical masterworks, international concert violinist Pine thrills audiences with her dazzling technique, lustrous tone, and emotional honesty. The New York Times said about her: "Striking and charismatic...she demonstrated a bravura technique and soulful musicianship." She debuted with the Chicago Symphony at age ten and was the first American and youngest ever gold medal winner of the International Johann Sebastian Bach Competition.

Since her debut, Pine has performed with the world's leading orchestras, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Camerata Salzburg, and the Chicago, Vienna, and Detroit Symphony Orchestras. She has collaborated with renowned conductors, including Teddy Abrams, Marin Alsop, Semyon Bychkov, Neeme Järvi, Erich Leinsdorf, Sir Neville Marriner, Nicholas McGegan, Zubin Mehta, Tito Muñoz, and John Nelson, and has created exquisite musical performances with artists such as Daniel Barenboim, Christoph Eschenbach, and William Warfield.

Raised in a socially and economically disadvantaged family, and seriously injured in a train accident, she uses her life experiences to help people gain understanding of the handicapped and less fortunate. With an infectious joy in music-making and a passion for connecting historical research to performance, Pine transforms audiences' experiences of classical music.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach.




