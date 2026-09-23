VISIBLE FICTIONS: PHOTOGRAPHY AND ARTIFICE to Open at Norton Museum of Art

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Norton Museum of Art will present Visible Fictions: Photography and Artifice, on view through February 21, 2027.

The exhibition brings together more than 20 works from the Museum's Collection that challenge the notion of photography as a neutral record of reality. Through staged scenes, constructed environments, performed identities, and invented narratives, Visible Fictions reveals photography as a medium of invention as much as documentation. With images by Sophie Calle, Renée Cox, Gregory Crewdson, Thomas Demand, Tania Franco Klein, Nikki S. Lee, Cindy Sherman, Laurie Simmons, and other artists, the exhibition examines how photographs shape, rather than simply reflect, the world around us.

At a moment when generative artificial intelligence has intensified public conversations about the authenticity of images, the exhibition demonstrates that artists have long questioned photography's claims to truth.

Drawn entirely from the Norton Museum's Collection and including several recent acquisitions, Visible Fictions considers how artists employ performance, fabrication, and mise-en-scène, the deliberate arrangement of figures, objects, and settings within the frame, to blur the boundaries between observation and invention.

"Long before the emergence of AI-generated imagery, artists were demonstrating that photographs are carefully constructed visual statements rather than transparent records of reality," said Lauren Richman, Ph.D., the Norton's William and Sarah Ross Soter Senior Curator of Photography. "These works invite viewers to examine how images create meaning and how ideas of truth, identity, and authenticity are shaped through photographic representation."

Some works in the exhibition openly embrace artifice through elaborate sets, imagined environments, mannequins, prosthetics, and carefully choreographed figures. Others appear rooted in documentary traditions while revealing how identities, social customs, and the spaces we inhabit are themselves constructed and performed.

The resulting tension between reality and fiction, human presence and artificial likeness, draws attention to photography's unique capacity for making inventions appear natural, authoritative, and believable. Spanning multiple decades and artistic contexts, Visible Fictions presents photography as a medium through which reality can be arranged, inhabited, questioned, and remade.

Rather than treating fact and fiction as opposing forces, the exhibition reveals how deeply intertwined they have always been, offering viewers an opportunity to reconsider the images that shape contemporary life.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 05 Hrs 26 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming