VALLETO Dance to Present SUMMER INTENSIVE + PERFORMANCE PROJECT

VALLETO will host their annual Summer Intensive + Performance Project from July 18th through July 30th, 2022 in Miami, Florida. There are two full scholarships available, as well as various payment options which can be found at https://valletodance.com/intensives.

VALLETO summer intensive is an 11-day dance training workshop designed for dancers who wish to strengthen their techniques, expand their dance network, connect with their artistic mission and be in a creative and choreographic process. This intensive includes dance techniques such as floorwork, ballet, dance theater, partnering, improvisation, and flying low taught by invited guest artists and director Valeria Gonzalez. In addition to our physical training workshop, and our creative choreographic process, the students will have the time to engage in conversation, journaling, holistic methods and mentorship. Every VALLETO summer intensive culminates with a performance project open to the public.

This year's guest artists include VALLETO Director Valeria Gonzalez, Paulina Espinosa (Flying Low), Two In Seven Billion (Floorwork), Nicole Gerkey (Nourish/Holistic Approaches), and more to be announced.

There are different payment options available for the intensive, including a five month, and four part payment plan, as well as two full scholarships. Costs for the intensive are as follows:

Full 10-day session + Performance Project: July 18th-July 30th, 2022 Early Bird: $950 (Deadline for Early Bird: March 31st) Full Price: $1275

5-day session from July 18th-July 22nd: One Week Early Bird: $500 (Deadline for Early Bird: March 31st) One Week Regular Price: $700



About VALLETO

VALLETO is a Miami-based contemporary dance theater company led by Mexican-American choreographer Valeria Gonzalez. Her inquiry in gender equality, freedom of expression, sexism, and diversity were crucial to the founding of VALLETO.

VALLETO is an organization that focuses on the empowerment of women through contemporary dance, performances, collaboration, community projects, education, and activism. VALLETO is a dance community of strong, radical, and unique women who aspire to make a difference in the dance world.

VALLETO's core values include: Safety, Inclusivity, Movement Research, Empathetic Listening, Communication, Fun, Integrity, Honesty, Playful Exploration, and Respect.