True Mirage Theater To Present The World Premiere of HOO HAH! By Armando Santana

True Mirage Theater will be presenting the World Premiere of local playwright Armando Santana's "Hoo Hah!" at Main Street Playhouse from November 3rd through the 12th.

In the midst of a war-torn nation, President Jacob Wringer's newest work, "A Dress Dipped in White," has just finished its first act. It's preview night, and tensions are high, as the dreams of all those participating seem to ride on the continued success of the evening. This tension erupts at the discovery of the leading lady, choking to death on a walnut. Will anyone help her? ... anyone?

The show is directed by True Mirage's Artistic Director, Daniel Gil. It stars South Florida veteran actors Evelyn Perez in the lead role of "Mama," Margot Jones Award winner Ricky J Martinez as "Jacob Wringer," Randy Garcia as "R.T. Waldorf," Nick Valdes as "Stagehand," and Daniel Gil as "Tobias Craw." Making their South Florida professional debuts are Sara Jarrell as the title character "Hoo Hah" and Milaimys Castellon as her sister "Lil."

The show also contains original music and lyrics by fellow New World School of the Arts alumnus, Thiana Berrick.

"Hoo Hah!, above all else, is a comedy of preventability," playwright Armando Santana says. "Every character has more than one opportunity to put their egos and insecurities aside to help put a stop to the disaster this play is hurtling towards. Yet for one reason or another, these broken people use their wounds as a banner to continuously justify their own selfish behavior."

Armando Santana is a Miami Native and a New World School of the Arts alumnus. His play, "Poor, Poor Eleanor" won the Scholastic Art and Writing Festival's Gold Key Award in 2013 for Dramatic Writing, as well as becoming a Finalist for the New York Strawberry Festival in 2015, where it was performed Off-Broadway. Other short plays of his have been performed across South Florida.

"The production of this play is meant to hold a mirror up to our community," says Gil, the play's director. "My hope is that it will serve as a catalyst for change."

True Mirage Theater was founded by Miami locals and New World School of the Arts alums Daniel Gil and Darcy Hernandez-Gil in 2018. Since its humble beginning, the company has produced festivals celebrating new works such as One-Person Shows, short plays, and musicals. True Mirage was also the first company to present a live theatrical event in Miami post-pandemic-lockdown with the "Minority Report" at the Sandrell Rivers Theater.

The mission of True Mirage Theater is to uplift and empower local emerging artists by serving as a cultural platform, producing exciting, new, and original works primarily by BIPOC playwrights. Most recently, the World Premiere of the critically acclaimed musical "Songs From the Brink" was also produced at Main Street Playhouse. True Mirage strives to continue to serve the community and amplify the voices of South Florida's theatre artists in this manner as they continue to grow as an organization.

