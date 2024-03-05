Transcendence Theatre Company Reveals 2024 Summer Season 'Broadway in Sonoma' Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Transcendence Theatre Company has announced its 2024 summer season of Broadway in Sonoma, which will take place in the magical Field of Dreams. This year's season of outdoor musical performances, running June 20 through September 22, 2024, marks a new chapter for Transcendence Theatre Company as founding Artistic Director Amy Miller steps into the role of creative vision director and with the appointment of Tony Gonzalez as the new artistic director.

Audiences can expect four spectacular weekends of Broadway musical revues set against the backdrop of Sonoma's Field of Dreams in Fazio Field. The season will showcase an array of musical styles, featuring performances by Broadway veterans from hit shows such as Hamilton, Wicked, and Les Misérables. The lineup includes Summertime! (June 20–23), a musical celebration of Sonoma; Don't Stop Us Now (July 25–28), MidAtlantic Men meet Queenz of Rock; Dancing in the Street (August 15–18), a sizzling summer block party; and The Gala: A Sentimental Journey (September 19–22), paying tribute to classic Broadway.

“We are so grateful to the City of Sonoma and the Field of Dreams board – they have been instrumental in securing Transcendence a home at the Field of Dreams this summer, which has saved our 2024 season,” said Brad Surosky, executive director. “This summer season at Fazio Field allows us to continue our tradition of presenting world-class performances and strengthens our ties with the heart of Sonoma, enriching both our audiences and the local economy. A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to help upkeep the fields and support youth sports and recreation.”

City of Sonoma Mayor John Gurney expressed, "This initiative resonates with our city's dedication to enriching cultural vibrancy, performance arts, and economic development. Transcendence Theatre Company has consistently contributed to and supported the community throughout their 10-plus years in Sonoma Valley. We are fortunate and excited that Transcendence will be presenting their 2024 season in the Field of Dreams.”

"I'm delighted to welcome Transcendence Theater Company to the Fazio Field for their upcoming season. The return of live performances to the Field of Dreams, made possible through collaboration with local businesses and community stakeholders, promises an enriching cultural experience for Sonoma locals and visitors,” says David Guhin, city manager of the City of Sonoma.

Transcendence Theatre Company is heading into a bold new era of artistic excellence as Amy Miller steps into her new and expanded role as creative vision director and with the appointment of Tony Gonzalez as artistic director. Miller will work hand-in-hand with Gonzalez and across the company to develop and guide Transcendence's vision and its impact on the community of Sonoma and beyond.

"As we step into this new chapter, our commitment to celebrating the transformative power of the arts has never been stronger,” adds Miller. “With Tony at the artistic helm, we will continue our creative excellence and enhance the vibrant tapestry of the Sonoma community through world-class entertainment. Tony has the energy and heart of Transcendence, and his artistry will enable the company to continue to inspire and enrich lives for generations to come.”

For more than a decade, Gonzalez has worked with Transcendence as a choreographer, creative director, and performer.

“It's an exciting time for Transcendence Theatre Company, and I'm thrilled to support the incredible artists and community members who have helped shape this remarkable organization into what it is today,” shares Gonzalez. "I look forward to honoring our artists, giving them a place to create authentically while inspiring and serving our community. This summer kicks off Transcendence's new era, offering a boldly diverse blend of entertainment with renowned Broadway talent.”

With Sonoma Plaza a mere walk from Field of Dreams, guests are encouraged to make reservations at nearby restaurants and enjoy shopping and all that Sonoma has to offer before and after the show. Fazio Field will open at 5 p.m. before each performance, where guests can enjoy world-class wines before the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Over thirty years ago, numerous members and businesses in the Sonoma community came together with a vision and a plan to build the Field of Dreams. Nestled between the Sonoma Plaza, Montini Preserve, and Sonoma State Historical Park, the Field of Dreams provides more than 3,000 youth and adult athletes and countless community members and visitors a place to play, exercise, and enjoy Sonoma's open spaces and natural beauty.

“The all-volunteer non-profit operates the Field of Dreams to maintain the facilities and keep the fields safe and usable for all who enjoy them,” explains Seamus Canning, president of the Field of Dreams Board of Directors. “After hosting previous cultural events like the Sonoma Jazz Festival and the BR Cohn Music Festival, the Field of Dreams is pleased to partner with Transcendence Theatre Company to bring Broadway in Sonoma to the heart of our city.”

“Transcendence's 2024 season is a wonderful way to mark and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Field of Dreams,” adds Bill Lynch, former Sonoma Index-Tribune editor and publisher, co-founder of the Field of Dreams, and its first president. “Many dedicated Sonoma Valley residents supported the development of the Field of Dreams, including Mary Fazio, founder of Mary's Pizza. It is on the ball field dedicated in Mary Fazio's name that Transcendence will perform. I'm sure she'll be smiling down from heaven, enjoying every tune.”

For ticket information, to become a donor, or to join the early access list, please contact the box office at 877-424-1414 or visit BestNightEver.org. Three- and four-show subscribers will save 20% and will receive priority seating and subscriber benefits. Groups of 10 or more save up to 20%.