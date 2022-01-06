Tickets for Paris Ballet's Kravis Center Performances to Go on Sale Jan 17

Kick off the New Year with tickets to Paris Ballet and Dance's dazzling upcoming performances at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts!

Tickets for Paris Ballet's upcoming performances go on sale to the public January 17, including a much-anticipated 12th anniversary performance of Cinderella on the Kravis Center's mainstage in May. Set to Sergei Sergeyevich Prokofiev's unforgettable score, the ballet will feature exhilarating choreography by the school's founder and director Jean-Hugues Feray (a former principal dancer with many international companies, including Ballet Florida and National Ballet de Marseille), and showcase the talents of dozens of young dancers, as well as guest performances by international ballet stars.

"Paris Ballet's production of Cinderella has been in development for years, and we're ecstatic to have the opportunity to perform this masterpiece on the Kravis Center's mainstage," Feray said. "This is a perfect ballet for all ages, and I'd like to encourage everyone to purchase tickets as soon as they go on sale for the best seats in the house."

Here are details about the upcoming performances:

Paris Ballet presents Mixed Bill: An Evening of Dance - March 20

A spectacular evening of dance, featuring excerpts from well-known ballets including Cinderella (choreographed by founder and director Jean-Hughes Feray), as well as the renowned pas de deux from Don Quixote and the BLACK SWAN pas de deux from Swan Lake (both staged by Feray after Marius Ivanovich Petipa). Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Performance will take place at the Rinker Playhouse at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. All tickets are $35.

Paris Ballet presents Cinderella - May 15



Paris Ballet and Dance is bringing the magic of Cinderella to the Kravis Center! This timeless rags-to-riches love story tells the tale of Cinderella, a young girl who is saved by a magical fairy godmother. This 12th anniversary mixed bill performance will also include performances by international ballet stars Nicole Graniero and Brooklyn Mack and acclaimed French neoclassical and contemporary dance company Ballet Julien Lestel. Showtime is 8 p.m. Performances will take place at Dreyfoos Hall at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets: $14 to $49.

Paris Ballet presents Mixed Bill: Featuring excerpts from Swan Lake and more - June 11

An end-of-year showcase, featuring ballet, modern, contemporary, neoclassical, jazz and tap, with a special guest performance by Ohio's acclaimed Le Jeune Dance school. Showtimes are 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Performance will take place at the Rinker Playhouse at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. All tickets are $35.

Tickets to all performances go on sale to the public at noon on Monday, January 17. All performances will take place at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach. For tickets, call the box office at (561) 832-7469 or visit Kravis.org