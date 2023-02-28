Tickets For GREASE at The Delray Beach Playhouse Are On Sale Now

Tickets are now available for the Delray Beach Playhouse' production of Grease, the rollicking rock 'n roll musical that is both an homage to the idealism and the music of the 50s, and a satirical look at teenagers' universal and age-old desire to be provocative and rebellious. The show will run at the popular Delray Beach venue from August 11th through August 27th.

At Rydell High School the 'Burger Palace Boys' are acting tough and stealing hub caps, and their gum-snapping, chain-smoking 'Pink Ladies' are looking hot in bobby sox and pedal pushers. But at the heart of Grease is the romance between top Burger Boy hot-rodder Danny Zuko and sweet 'new girl in town' Sandy Dumbrowski. Can Danny maintain his 'cool dude' status and still make Sandy his girl?!

Grease has become one of the world's most popular musicals and has a cult-like following - especially among teens. The show's book, music, and lyrics are by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, and the show features such iconic classics as "Summer Nights", "Hopelessly Devoted to You", "Beauty School Dropout", "Greased Lightning", and "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee".

Auditions for the production will take place at the Playhouse on May 1st and 2nd at 7:30 pm. All roles are open, and actors of all ethnicities, genders, and ages are encouraged to attend. The complete Audition Notice is attached to this email.

The production will be directed by Suzanne Dunn.



Tickets for Grease are $42 and are available online at https://delraybeachplayhouse.com or by calling 561-272-1281.

For more information about The Delray Beach Playhouse, please visit https://delraybeachplayhouse.com or contact Carol Kassie at carol@carolkassie.com / 561-445-9244