Tickets For GREASE at The Delray Beach Playhouse Are On Sale Now

Auditions will be held May 1st & 2nd.

Feb. 28, 2023  
Tickets are now available for the Delray Beach Playhouse' production of Grease, the rollicking rock 'n roll musical that is both an homage to the idealism and the music of the 50s, and a satirical look at teenagers' universal and age-old desire to be provocative and rebellious. The show will run at the popular Delray Beach venue from August 11th through August 27th.

At Rydell High School the 'Burger Palace Boys' are acting tough and stealing hub caps, and their gum-snapping, chain-smoking 'Pink Ladies' are looking hot in bobby sox and pedal pushers. But at the heart of Grease is the romance between top Burger Boy hot-rodder Danny Zuko and sweet 'new girl in town' Sandy Dumbrowski. Can Danny maintain his 'cool dude' status and still make Sandy his girl?!

Grease has become one of the world's most popular musicals and has a cult-like following - especially among teens. The show's book, music, and lyrics are by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, and the show features such iconic classics as "Summer Nights", "Hopelessly Devoted to You", "Beauty School Dropout", "Greased Lightning", and "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee".

Auditions for the production will take place at the Playhouse on May 1st and 2nd at 7:30 pm. All roles are open, and actors of all ethnicities, genders, and ages are encouraged to attend. The complete Audition Notice is attached to this email.

The production will be directed by Suzanne Dunn.

Tickets for Grease are $42 and are available online at https://delraybeachplayhouse.com or by calling 561-272-1281.

For more information about The Delray Beach Playhouse, please visit https://delraybeachplayhouse.com or contact Carol Kassie at carol@carolkassie.com / 561-445-9244




The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced four fascinating and fun events next month.
South Florida Symphony Orchestra will present a bold and daring evening of Dvořák Masterworks, featuring his love letter to America, Symphony No. 9 in E minor: “From the New World” as well as Cello Concerto in B minor, the greatest of all cello concertos, performed by Grammy Award-winning artist Zuill Bailey - who also appeared during the Symphony's inaugural concert 25 years ago.
Miami New Drama will debut its world premiere production of Defacing Michael Jackson on March 9, 2023, at the Colony Theatre.
Area Stage Company has announced their upcoming conservatory production of Rent: School Edition. This production will take place at ASC's Black Box Theatre on Sunset Drive, playing four performances over one weekend from March 10th to 12th.

February 27, 2023

Miami New Drama will debut its world premiere production of Defacing Michael Jackson on March 9, 2023, at the Colony Theatre.
February 26, 2023

Area Stage Company has announced their upcoming conservatory production of Rent: School Edition. This production will take place at ASC's Black Box Theatre on Sunset Drive, playing four performances over one weekend from March 10th to 12th.
February 25, 2023

​​​​​​​Dust off your cowboy boots, pull on your favorite pair of jeans, entertain visions of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and high step it over to the West Palm Beach Marriott for a “Downtown Hoedown,” Palm Beach Dramaworks' first Gala since 2020. The Gala takes place on Saturday, March 18, beginning at 6:30pm. Penny Bank is the Chair.
February 24, 2023

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County present the world premiere of #GRACED by Vanessa Garcia, in collaboration with Abre Camino Collective.
February 23, 2023

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY will make its anticipated South Florida premiere at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County from March 28 – April 2, 2023.
