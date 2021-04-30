The Wick Theatre Returns to Live Performances with A CHORUS LINE

The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton is no longer dark! The acclaimed venue recently opened for the Tony award-winning musical A Chorus Line, which will run through May 30, 2021.

In March 2020, the show had just opened to rave reviews when it was shuttered due to the pandemic. Now a year later, Marilynn Wick is restaging the beloved musical which celebrates the lives and hard times of the gypsies of the theatre. During the run, a comprehensive list of safety protocols will be in place. The Wick established these guidelines for their successful Cabaret series which has been running since the fall and has featured luminaries including Marilyn Maye, Billy Stritch, Nicole Henry and many more.

"A Chorus Line is a testament to the perseverance and spirit of this industry, and now it has an even more poignant meaning," said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "Despite all the setbacks and obstacles, the love of live theatre is a fire that cannot be extinguished--- for both the performers and the audience. The Wick is very proud to be one of the first in the nation to bring back a live indoor production, and we are very grateful to all of our patrons who have been so supportive of our efforts to continue as a world-class venue."

For this production, The Wick honored all former ticket holders first and is now seating additional patrons. All theater-goers will be seated in a socially distant manner and must wear masks during the performance.

"In reopening, we have taken the health and safety of our cast and patrons very seriously," continued Wick. "We have had several limited run productions during the past few months, in addition to our Cabarets, and we created guidelines that have been very successful."

Marilynn Wick is one of the most dynamic leaders in the theatre community today having first established her reputation as visionary innovator when she amassed the largest Broadway costume collection in the nation. With over 1.2 million costumes in the Costume World warehouse in Pompano Beach, Florida, the historic pieces have been a media magnet leading to stories on The Today Show and in Vogue and People Magazine. Wick supplies costumes to theaters world-wide, and while the pandemic dramatically slowed her business to a near halt, she knows the industry is ready to rebound.

"The phones are ringing again," she said. "There is an optimism in the air, and I am looking forward to when the lights are back on in theatres all over the country."

A Chorus Line takes the audience through the final grueling audition run by the director, Zach, for a new Broadway musical. Instead of having them read a short audition scene, Zach wants to elicit a personal history from each one: how they got into "show business," why they became dancers, what their hopes, fantasies and aspirations are. As he calls upon them individually, they react in every possible way, from bravado to reticence. From childhood on, their memories emerge, blending into a seamless series of musical numbers and monologues.

Conceived & Originally Directed & Choreographed by Michael Bennett, with a Book by James Kirkwood & Nicholas Dante; Music by Marvin Hamlisch, Lyrics by Edward Kleban, and Co-choreographed by Bob Avian. The original Broadway production was produced by the New York Shakespeare Festival; Joseph Papp, Producer, in association with Plum Productions, Inc.

The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton, Florida. Tickets are $75-$95and on sale through the box office at 561-995-2333 or on the web at www.TheWick.org.