The Symphonia Adds Special Concert to its Season This Month

On Monday, Feb. 27, The Symphonia will show the award-winning film, Terra Nostra, while simultaneously performing the film's powerful musical score LIVE.   

Feb. 09, 2023  

South Florida's premier chamber orchestra has added a special performance to its 'Inspired Naturally' 2022-2023 Concert Season. On Monday, Feb. 27, The Symphonia will show the award-winning film, Terra Nostra, while simultaneously performing the film's powerful musical score LIVE.

This is The Symphonia's debut performance at The Studio at Mizner Park, located on the south end of the popular entertainment destination in east Boca Raton. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and will include Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture.

Terra Nostra is a 30-minute multimedia symphony about the earth and our global environment, composed by Christophe Chagnard. The film's spectacular visuals of Earth, along with mind-blowing images of our planet's natural elements, was created and directed by Charlie Spears. 

Following the performance, VIP guests will be invited to meet and mingle with Principal Conductor, Alastair Willis, Terra Nostra composer, Christophe Chagnard, and Symphonia musicians and Board Members.

The concert is a collaboration with The Center for Arts & Innovation, which is projected to break ground in Mizner Park in 2025. The Symphonia is one of several arts & cultural organizations planning to make the new, state-of-the-art center its performance home, upon completion.

Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster and range from $35 to $65 per person.




