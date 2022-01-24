The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Welcomes First Responder Fans To Family Day Celebration

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum welcomed a small but enthusiastic crowd of all ages to the First Responders Family Day on Saturday, January 15, in and outside its newly remodeled space in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432).

The fun event promoted the museum's current exhibition, First Responders, which commemorates Boca Raton's Fire Department, Police Department, EMS, Dispatcher, and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, from the early days of moonshine to the 21st Century anthrax attacks.

First Responders Family Day opened with a Fire and Police Honor Guard presenting colors, consisting of Honor Guard Commander Jesus Barrera; Firefighters Richard Rafalski, Joe Salhab, and Patrick Madden; plus Police Sergeant Keisha Brown and Officers Rosalind Gualtieri and Abel Ruiz. A hook and ladder truck from Boca Raton Fire Rescue was on display, and a fire inspector was on hand to answer questions.

"Officer Andrew Ziadie from the Boca Raton Motor Unit wowed attendees with his deft motorcycle maneuvers, and later shared fascinating anecdotes about leading presidential motorcades and his daily interaction with people and drivers. People also got a kick when he let them sit on his motorcycle," said Mary Csar, SBRHM's Executive Director.

"Best of all, after enjoying the al fresco activities, many of the visitors went inside the museum to look around and check out our inspiring First Responders exhibit," she added.