The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Offers Free Family Day Activities This Saturday

Mary Csar, Executive Director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, today announced the nonprofit organization's is partnering with the Boca Raton Historical Society to offer Family Day Activities this Saturday (November 20, 10 am to 4 pm) for the opening of its next major exhibit: FIRST RESPONDERS. The admission will be free all day long.

The new exhibit pays tribute to the dedication and sacrifices made by Boca Raton's first responders, from the early days of moonshine to the 21st Century anthrax attacks. This exhibit walks visitors through the history of the local Fire Department, Police Department, EMS, and Dispatchers, revealing how each department has grown and shrunk in relation to the surrounding community.

Family Day Activities

10 am to Noon

Opening ceremony with the Boca Raton Police Department Honor Guard and the Boca Raton Fire Department Honor Guard

10 am to 4 pm

Meet the Boca Raton Police Motor Unit.

Check out the Boca Raton Fire Rescue's fire truck and meet the Fire Inspector

"We are inviting city employees and their families, as well as current and former first responders, to join us on the exhibit's opening day as we celebrate a century of local heroes from Town Marshall Charlie Raulerson in 1926; to Betty Taylor, the first woman to work for the Boca Raton Police Department and its first dispatcher back in the 1950s; to those brave officers who confronted the vicious anthrax attack in 2001," says Csar.

The FIRST RESPONDERS exhibit is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.