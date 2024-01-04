The Princeton Triangle Club To Present SHIP HAPPENS - A CRUISICAL In Boca Raton

Princeton's famous Triangle Club will sail into Boca Raton for its 133rd year of original musical comedy with a tale as old as tide, when they present their only Palm Beach County performance of Ship Happens, a Cruisical, on Wednesday, January 24 at 7:30 pm, at The Studio at Mizner Park.

Icebergs are the least of the passengers' problems on the less-than-luxury liner SS Gizney. While promising non-stop activities, exotic ports of call, and all the amenities, this voyage soon turns into a real ship show. Audiences should prepare to be swept away in a current of schemes, dreams, and Triangle's unique brand of whimsy. Not since Ted has a Cruise from Princeton gone so wrong!

For 133 years the Princeton Triangle Club has been creating professionally produced, original student-written musicals which premiere each year in “The House that Triangle Built”, the renowned McCarter Theatre. In fact, The Princeton Triangle Club is one of the oldest collegiate musical-comedy troupes in the United States and has been touring nationally since 1901.

The Triangle Club boasts a rich history and long list of alumni who have graduated to eminence in the creative arts, including F. Scott Fitzgerald '17, Joshua Logan '31, Jimmy Stewart '32, Jose Ferrer '34, Wayne Rogers '56, Clark Gesner '60, Jeff Moss '63, David Kelley '79, David Duchovny '82, Brooke Shields '87, Wentworth Miller '95, Ellie Kemper '02, and Molly Ephraim '08. The club's current members have diverse academic interests from astrophysics to economics, public policy to literature, and many plan on pursuing professional theater in some capacity.

Ship Happens offers audiences a one-time opportunity to see America's most brilliant young minds and talents sing their hearts out and uphold a cherished musical tradition!

Ship Happens will be performed at The Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton at 7:30 pm on January 24th. Tickets are $45 for adults, $20 for young alumni, students, and children, and $5 for high school students. Various sponsorship and donation prices are also available. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here. The Studio at Mizner Park is located at 201 Plaza Real in Boca Raton.