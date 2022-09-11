Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Museum Club at The Wick to Open with Gala Performance by Christine Andreas This Week

The completely renovated space will feature immersive video experiences, historic costume displays, dining, and entertainment.

Sep. 11, 2022  

The Wick Costume Museum has undergone a dramatic high-tech transformation, resulting in a stunning new venue, rechristened The Museum Club at The Wick. The completely renovated space will feature immersive video experiences, historic costume displays, dining, and entertainment. The premiere exhibit, entitled Ascot! features the historic original 1956 costumes of My Fair Lady, designed by Sir Cecil Beaton. The Gala Grand Opening is Friday, September 16, 2022, 6:00 PM, and includes an intimate concert by Christine Andreas, who starred on Broadway as Eliza Doolittle. Beginning in October, patrons can experience the exhibit by calling the box office at 561-995-2333.

"Inspired by the Van Gogh exhibition, we embarked on a journey to marry an immersive video experience with our unmatched costume collection," said Marilynn A. Wick, Executive Managing Producer. "The mission of The Wick Costume Museum has always been to share our historic wardrobe in an entertaining and educational way. With this dramatic new remodel, we are thrilled to welcome fans to enjoy our collection in a glorious new fashion."

The museum's first exhibit pays homage to the beloved Cockney flower girl, from her debut in George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion through all the leading ladies who have portrayed her on film and stage until 2018. In addition, over 50 costumes from the original Cecil Beaton 1956 Broadway wardrobe will be on display, including the historic dress worn by Julie Andrews.

"This venture is unlike anything we have ever done before," said Kimberly Wick, curator. "We are taking the traditional museum tour and elevating it to a multi-sensory journey that celebrates the best of Broadway, live performance, and dining in one glorious experience."

The following evening, Saturday, September 17, Christine Andreas will perform on The Wick Theatre's mainstage in her show "And So It Goes...Life & Love, Lost & Found."

Christine Andreas made her Broadway debut in 1975 in a revival of Angel Street. In 1976 she was cast out of 700 other actresses as Eliza Doolittle in the 20th Anniversary Broadway production of My Fair Lady for which she received the Theatre World Award. Additional Broadway credits include Laurey in the 1979 revival of Oklahoma! (Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical), On Your Toes in 1983 (Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical), The Scarlet Pimpernel (1997), Words & Music with Sammy Cahn (1974) and Rags (1986). She starred in the US tour of The Light in the Piazza which began in San Francisco in August 2006. In 2010, she portrayed the role of Jacqueline in the Broadway revival of La Cage Aux Folles. She has been in concert at prestigious venues such as Cafe Carlyle, the Algonquin Hotel's famous Oak Room, and Carnegie Hall.

Ticket information:

Gala tickets are $225 and include a gourmet dinner, the immersive exhibition experience, and a performance by two-time Tony nominee Christine Andreas.

Starting in October, The Museum Club will feature:

Exhibit Lunch Package: $85 which includes the exhibition, 3-course meal, live entertainment, and Hat Room Experience.

Exhibit Group Fundraiser: $75 with 501 c(3) certificate.

Later in the season, The Museum Club will also be hosting special evening events that will include cocktail service at the sexy new bar, gourmet dining, and nationally acclaimed acts on the venue's cabaret stage.

For reservations and more details, call the box office at 561-995-2333 or visit www.thewick.org

The Wick Theater and The Museum Club at The Wick are both located at 7901 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton, FL.


