The Maestro Marley Cup Returns in September

The event will take place on Saturday, September 2 at ArtsPark.

By: Aug. 19, 2023

Join Ky-Mani Marley, a son of iconic reggae legend Bob Marley and his brothers for the Maestro Marley Cup reggae music festival on Saturday, September 2 at ArtsPark at Young Circle in downtown Hollywood, FL. Maestro Marley Cup is an uplifting experience for the entire family that combines a reggae music festival, 6 vs 6 Soccer Tournament and Caribbean food for a good cause.

The magical day of music and love will feature live performances by Ky-Mani Marley, Julian Marley, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, Inner Circle, I-Octane, Locas Por Juana, Shacia Marley, KJ Marley, Kastin Marley, Dubwise, The Dubplates, Spragga Benz and Alison Hinds. This will be the first show of 2023 where the Marley Brothers will perform on one stage together in Florida.

Gates open at 12 pm. There will also be a 6 vs. 6-soccer tournament taking place starting at noon inside of the park with 15-minute halfs. There is an opportunity for 10 teams to compete. There will be a $1,000 cash prize for the winner. Soccer teams should arrive at 10:30 am. DJs will be spinning during the soccer tournament.

Live music performances start at 4 pm and will run until 11 pm. The outdoor event will also be filled with Caribbean food, drinks, cultural vendors, giveaways and activities for the entire family.

"Last year was a wonderful time. The families, players, artists and musicians were out and it was great. We look forward to seeing you at the Maestro Marley Cup on September 2, 2023," said Maestro Marley Cup organizer and Konrfrontation Muzik founder Ky-Mani Marley. The event will feature Jamaican food, plant based food, seafood, island cuisine and Latin fusion.

"It is an honor to be partners with Ky-Mani Marley on this amazing event. The Maestro Marley Cup is more than a concert with a soccer tournament. It is an uplifting experience that brings together the community and raises money for a great cause," said Maestro Marley Cup co-organizer David "Big Hair" Brisacher.

Advanced general admission tickets to the Maestro Marley Cup are $50 and advanced VIP tickets are $150 and includes a private bar, premier viewing area and separate VIP entry gate. There is also the opportunity to enjoy a VIP table with bottle service for four people. There is currently a waiting list for the 6 vs. 6-soccer team opportunity for 8 players per team.

The Maestro Marley Cup was created by Ky-Mani Marley and Big Hair Dave from The Dubplates to help raise funds for the Love Over All Foundation. The Love Over All Foundation (LOAF) helps communities in need through sports and music. The Love Over All Foundation 's keynote project, Falmouth United, is a soccer center and team providing a safe space for the Jamaican youth to help keep them off the streets and invested in their future. Through last year's event, Ky-Mani and the foundation donated tens of thousands of dollars that impacted the community by adding electricity to the sports center, providing new shoes, uniforms and gear, coaches and staff salaries, transportation for tournaments, providing meals and other essentials.

The Maestro Marley cup is also raising funds for the Hollywood Police Athletic League, a youth program helping prevent juvenile crime and drug use by developing discipline, self-esteem and positive moral values through wholesome competition and positive role models. Donations can also be made online for $5 to help underprivileged youth in Hollywood, Florida and Falmouth Jamaica.

Event sponsors include City of Hollywood, Visit Lauderdale Tourism Board, Hollywood KIA, High Rise Beverage Company and more to be announced.

For more information on the Maestro Marley Cup or to purchase tickets or make a donation, please visit www.maestromarleycup.com or Instagram @themaestromarleycup. ArtsPark at Young Circle is located at 1 N Young Circle in downtown Hollywood, FL.




